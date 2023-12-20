Alibaba removes commerce chief, divides assets in new changes

(Bloomberg) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has ousted one of its most experienced executives at the helm of e-commerce and plans to create a firm to oversee its investment assets around the world, part of a sweeping overhaul. is the latest in the series. Once the leading Chinese online juggernaut.

Chief Executive Officer Eddie Wu will replace Trudy Dai, who was one of the partners when Jack Ma founded the company in 1999, as head of the division that runs Alibaba’s main Chinese e-commerce platforms Tmall and Taobao. . Instead Dai will help set up an entity to manage some of its huge portfolio of assets around the world. Alibaba, whose investments include stakes in startups as well as businesses ranging from entertainment to physical retail, described the unit as overseeing the company’s non-core assets, without elaborating.

Alibaba shares closed 2.7% higher in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

The surprise decision comes as Alibaba attempts to rejuvenate a company after a series of missteps and regulatory scrutiny that have eroded its market dominance over the years. Dai’s departure marks the latest change at a Chinese corporate icon, which has endured post-Covid consumption volatility, years of government crackdowns and — most recently — the surprise rise of rivals including PDD Holdings Inc. and ByteDance Ltd.

Wu, who took the helm of Alibaba just a few months ago, intends to groom new managers to run his company for the long term. The decisions now may reflect a desire to take direct control of lower performing divisions, while exploring the sale of businesses considered less essential to the core cloud, retail and logistics divisions.

“Alibaba wants to enter the war with a lighter pack, and this is a way to handle many of its more cumbersome and non-core businesses,” said Li Chengdong, head of Beijing-based Internet think tank Haitun. “These hinder a company’s overall competitiveness and resilience.”

Alibaba, once China’s most valuable company, has fallen behind games and social media leader Tencent Holdings Ltd. It has lost its spot as China’s most valuable e-commerce operator to eight-year-old upstart PDD, which has outpaced Alibaba’s growth. Help from hit shopping app Temu.

Ma, perhaps China’s best-known entrepreneur, broke years of silence to issue a call to arms in November, following years of brutal government punishment and a series of destabilizing decisions heading into 2023.

Earlier this year, the company unveiled plans to split itself into six parts — then walked back that plan, ousting former CEO Daniel Zhang. It canceled the $11 billion spinoff of its cloud division that some investors wanted, declaring that the company needed a “reset.”

“We must confront our past and transform ourselves for the future,” Alibaba Chairman Joseph Tsai said in an internal memo announcing the latest changes to employees on Wednesday. “Soon, we will empower a new group of management leaders who have developed fundamental skills and experience from the bottom up.”

Alibaba is now bent on regaining lost ground and making fresh investments in cloud and e-commerce – two of its biggest businesses.

“The threatened e-commerce business is a problem for the entire company,” said Jeffrey Towson, partner at Techmot Consulting. “They need a wartime CEO for e-commerce.”

With Wu at the helm of both core businesses, he will be expected to lead a sweeping restructuring while looking for young talent to lead. In his first letter to employees in September, Wu said the company wanted its core leadership team to be younger, including promoting those born after 1985.

Executives have also talked about Alibaba’s need to review its investment portfolio to identify assets and create value from them. Dai is one of its most influential leaders, an engineer by training, who took over management of Taobao and Tmall around 2022. The Chinese e-commerce division contributed more than 40% of total revenues this year.

Alibaba reported better-than-expected revenue in November, driven by its overseas business as well as logistics arm Cainyao.

However it is unclear what the company intends to do with the more peripheral operations and which operations will be spun off into a holding company overseen by a committee under Tsai. These include video service Youku Tudou or its InTime department store chain, Li said.

“This is another big step towards reversing Alibaba’s previous plan to divest under Daniel Zhang. Willer Chen, research analyst at Forsyth Barr Asia, said Wu Group will now take control of Cloud and Taobao-Tmall, further consolidating power at the group level. “There may be more selling of non-core assets in the future.”

–With assistance from Zeping Huang.

(Adds final share price and analyst comments)

