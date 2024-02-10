Phillip Lopez/AFP via Getty Images

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) fell 6% after the e-commerce company reported December quarter results that raised new concerns about the company’s fundamentals, particularly in China. However, Alibaba’s earnings report also showed great promise and the company tried to woo investors by announcing a $25B stock buyback upsize. While China’s economy is expected to slow in 2024, I believe the company’s free cash flow looks quite good, and the buyback could allow Alibaba to buy back about 13% of its outstanding shares. Jack Ma and Joe Tsai recently bought a ton of stock for Alibaba as well and investors better take note!

Data by YCharts

previous coverage

In my last piece on Alibaba in November, I called the e-commerce platform a capital return play due to the announcement of a $0.125 per ordinary share ordinary dividend. The new $25B stock buyback is, in my opinion, another reason to invest in Alibaba, as is the momentum in Alibaba’s non-China e-commerce business. The e-commerce company continued to generate plenty of free cash flow in the December quarter as well and with a low P/E ratio, a quick stock buyback makes sense. The recent insider buying by Jack Ma and Joe Tsai is also very notable, especially in the context of Alibaba’s falling stock price after earnings.

Alibaba’s FQ3: Investors overreact to slow earnings growth

Alibaba’s fourth-quarter earnings reported Feb. 7 fell short of third-quarter expectations by $215 million, while its adjusted EPS fell $0.01 per share short of the average forecast… mainly because e-commerce in China Growth is slowing, hurting the company’s biggest business. Section.

Alibaba posted 5% consolidated revenue growth and earned 260.3B Chinese yuan ($36.7B) in total revenue in the December quarter. It declined by 4 pp compared to the previous quarter, however, as e-commerce largely disappointed. Alibaba’s e-commerce operations, which are consolidated into the Tmall and Taobao segments, generated only 2% top line growth in FQ3’24 compared to 4% growth in the previous quarter. This slowdown is due to economic headwinds in China and growing concerns over the property sector which has negatively impacted consumer confidence. Evergrande, one of China’s largest property developers, was recently forced to close its business due to failure to restructure $300B of debt.

Alibaba’s cloud segment also saw weak growth due to slower business spending and uncertainty about chip supply. These trends were already visible last quarter and were the reason why Alibaba delayed its cloud unit spin-off, which I thought could be a catalyst and delay the revaluation of shares.

alibaba

$25B increase in stock buybacks and huge free cash flow value

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from Alibaba’s fiscal third quarter earnings release on Wednesday, other than slow e-commerce top line growth, was that the company announced an increase of $25B in its stock buybacks. The $25B buyback will allow Alibaba to repurchase approximately 13% of its outstanding shares at the current price of $73.64.

The stock buyback is also supported by Alibaba’s impressive free cash flow capacity, which I believe many investors are still underestimating: Alibaba is highly profitable on a free cash flow basis and it reported a 10% increase in free cash flow in December. Generated 56.5B Chinese Yuan ($8.0B). quarter. Of this amount, Alibaba returned $2.9 billion to shareholders through stock buybacks, which calculates to a free cash flow return percentage of 37%. In the first nine months of the current fiscal year, Alibaba repurchased $7.7B worth of shares, implying a 39% free cash flow return ratio.

alibaba

AIDC speed

While China’s core e-commerce operations are disappointing and China’s economic growth outlook is dim — the IMF estimates growth will slow from 5.2% in 2023 to 4.6% in 2024 — Alibaba sees solid growth for its e-commerce brands. China watches the pace. These operations are concentrated in Alibaba’s International Digital Commerce Group/AIDC, which includes internationally oriented shopping platform AliExpress but also e-commerce brand Lazada, which operates in Southeast Asia, and Turkey-focused TrendYol. Is included.

Revenue in this segment increased 44% year-on-year to CNY 28.5b ($4.0b), mainly due to AliExpress seeing 60% order growth year-on-year. This growth is due to the success of AliExpress Choice which offers buyers a curated list of best-selling products on its e-commerce platform. Alibaba’s International Digital Commerce Group generated about 10.1% of Alibaba’s total revenue in the December quarter, so the segment is not as important as the domestic e-commerce business… which captured the top share of 45.9%. But the AIDC segment is growing in importance – revenue share was just 7.5% in FQ3’23 – and it is certainly a segment worth watching further.

alibaba

Investors should focus on insider buying

Alibaba founder and former CEO Jack Ma recently bought $50 million worth of Alibaba shares, while Alibaba co-founder and Chairman Joe Tsai bought $150 million worth of stock (source). The insider buying in the fourth quarter signals confidence not only in Alibaba’s growth prospects, but also in China’s economy that is struggling to recover from devastating COVID-19 lockdowns. Since Alibaba shares fell 6% after earnings, I believe it is even more important to highlight these insider buying.

Alibaba is trading on an earnings yield of 13%

Alibaba shares have fallen from more than $300 in 2020 to about $74 on Wednesday, representing a more than 75% decline in market value due to a number of factors, such as the slowing economy in China during COVID-19. , China’s biggest government action. Tech companies, restructuring efforts and the delayed Cloud Intelligence Group spin-off. However, investors seem to be extremely negative about Alibaba and are selling shares at a distressed earnings multiple of 7.9X…yielding a hefty 13% yield.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) – which is seeing a major shift in e-commerce due to its operating income growth accelerating – is looking at a very high P/E ratio of 32.2X and an earnings yield of 3.1%. , The reason for this discrepancy is the high perceived risk of investing in China given the CCP’s control over the economy.

I don’t believe the 7.9XP/E ratio is appropriate for Alibaba, as the company is generating ~$8B of free cash flow per quarter. I believe Alibaba can trade at a P/E ratio of 12-13X which is a reasonable P/E range for a profitable e-commerce company that is FCF profitable and grows its top line in my opinion. Alibaba’s implied fair value at this multiple factor range is $111-120, which implies revaluation potential of up to 62%. This is a dynamic number and can increase and decrease with Alibaba’s e-commerce performance in particular.

Data by YCharts

risk with alibaba

The biggest business risk I see for Alibaba is that the company has e-commerce exposure primarily in China, making Alibaba a fairly concentrated bet on the Chinese economy… unfortunately we could see slower growth in 2024. is expected as the property sector remains under pressure. On consumer spending. Despite e-commerce expansion drives in other markets such as Turkey and Southeast Asia, Alibaba’s growth prospects will depend primarily on the Chinese market. What would change my mind about Alibaba if the company saw declining growth and weak free cash flow in AIDC.

final thoughts

Jack Ma and Joe Tsai are ready to invest $200 million in Alibaba shares at a time of extreme investor hesitancy, and they’re teaching investors a lesson worth paying attention to: Chinese companies may not be as risky as they think , especially companies that are generating lots of free cash flow and growing their revenues internationally.

While Alibaba disappointed with its topline growth in the December quarter, especially in domestic e-commerce, there are some bright spots like Alibaba’s International Digital Commerce Group which is seeing momentum largely driven by AliExpress. The real value for Alibaba lies in its significant free cash flow and buyback power, however: Alibaba’s $25B stock buyback allows the company to buy back 13% of outstanding shares at the current price. A quick stock buyback obviously makes sense since Alibaba has a very low P/E ratio!

Source: seekingalpha.com