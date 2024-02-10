February 10, 2024


Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) fell 6% after the e-commerce company reported December quarter results that raised new concerns about the company’s fundamentals, particularly in China. However, Alibaba’s earnings report also showed great promise and the company tried to woo investors by announcing a $25B stock buyback upsize. While China’s economy is expected to slow in 2024, I believe the company’s free cash flow looks quite good, and the buyback could allow Alibaba to buy back about 13% of its outstanding shares. Jack Ma and Joe Tsai recently bought a ton of stock for Alibaba as well and investors better take note!

February 10, 2024

February 10, 2024

February 10, 2024
February 10, 2024

February 10, 2024
February 10, 2024
February 10, 2024
February 10, 2024