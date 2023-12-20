Alibaba Group CEO tightens control over core businesses with new e-commerce role

by casey hall

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Alibaba Group said on Wednesday its chief executive will directly oversee its domestic e-commerce arm, after the unit’s previous head shifted his focus to managing non-core assets as the group faces slowing earnings. Coping with the increase.

Group CEO Eddie Wu will take over as chief executive of domestic e-commerce arm Taobao and Tmall Group with immediate effect, giving him increased direct control over the group’s core businesses, the company said.

Wu, who has been group CEO since September, also took over from previous head Daniel Zhang as the company’s cloud business CEO in the same month. The latest appointment means Wu now leads the overall group as well as its two most important business divisions – cloud and domestic e-commerce.

Alibaba’s Hong Kong-listed shares were trading 3% higher by 0630 GMT on Wednesday.

The company’s domestic e-commerce platforms Tmall and Taobao remain China’s largest, but have been losing market share in recent years to fast-rising competitors such as PDD Holdings’ Pinduoduo.

This year in particular, weak consumer sentiment in China due to economic insecurities and a slower-than-expected retail recovery after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted a year ago have created what previous Taobao and Tmall Group CEO Trudy Dai called “value.” Was described as. To fight for money”.

Dai will switch roles to help establish a new asset management company “as part of ongoing efforts to improve returns on capital,” according to an internal company letter seen by Reuters and signed by Joseph Tsai, who Has taken over as chairman of the group. Zhang in September.

Dai, Wu and Tsai are all longtime lieutenants of Alibaba Group co-founder and former chief Jack Ma.

An Alibaba spokesperson confirmed the plan to set up a new asset management company and that Dai would also be involved.

In a regulatory filing, Alibaba said the newly established company would focus on operating the group’s non-core assets.

Wu briefed analysts last month on Alibaba Group’s future strategy, saying the company would conduct a review to distinguish between “core” and “non-core” businesses.

“The core businesses are where we will keep our long-term focus, investing resources deeply, driving R&D, enhancing the user experience,” he said in a post-earnings call.

In the biggest restructuring in Alibaba’s 24-year history, the company in March was broken up into six units managed by the group as a holding firm.

In May, it announced that the cloud unit would be one of the first divisions to be spun-off and taken public. That plan was shelved last month, when the company cited uncertainties over US restrictions on exports to China of chips used in artificial intelligence applications.

(Reporting by Casey Hall; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Muralikumar Anantharaman and Jamie Freed)

