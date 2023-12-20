Alibaba chief acquires e-commerce unit amid slow growth

Alibaba Group CEO Eddie Wu Yongming speaks during the 2023 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China on November 8, 2023.

China’s Alibaba Group Holding is changing the leadership of its core e-commerce business for at least the second time this year, as the giant company founded by billionaire Jack Ma faces slowing growth amid increasing competition.

The company is replacing the chief executive of its Taobao and Tmall group, which generates about half of Alibaba’s total sales. Trudy Dai, an early founding member of the tech giant who was picked to run the core unit earlier this year, will be replaced by Eddie Wu, according to an internal memo. forbes, Wu already heads Alibaba’s cloud computing division and is CEO of the entire group.

According to the memo, this change allows the company to focus on and maintain significant investments in its cloud and e-commerce divisions. It will also bring in new managers who have developed the necessary experience and skills “from the bottom up”.

“He [Eddie] “Overcame difficult trade-offs and made difficult but necessary decisions,” wrote Joe Tsai, the group’s chairman and billionaire. “He spearheaded the transformation of our management team by fostering a new generation of leaders and talent.”

Late last month, co-founder Ma also called for change. The mogul, now the country’s 6th richest person with a net worth of $24.7 billion, is no longer involved in Alibaba’s daily operations after stepping down as executive chairman in 2019, though he still owns about a third of its wealth. Receive share from your share. Company.

In a separate internal message seen by forbesAfter Alibaba lost the crown as China’s most valuable e-commerce giant to billionaire Colin Huang’s PDD Holdings, Ma said the tech giant should “revise itself.” Established in 2015, PDD has used aggressive discounts and effective social media campaigns to win over a large group of budget shoppers in the country. The economic downturn has also helped PDD, as more consumers are now looking for cheaper goods. Huang is currently the second richest person in China with a net worth of $52.9 billion.

Meanwhile, Alibaba surprised markets by canceling the initial public offering of its cloud unit, a major blow to the corporate overhaul it announced in March. The company planned to split into six smaller business units, including cloud and logistics, while allowing each to independently pursue its own funding options. The outgoing Dai was appointed to the e-commerce division shortly after.

According to the memo, his role in the future will be to help set up an asset management company, which will hold some of the group’s non-core assets to boost returns on capital.

“This arrangement ensures that senior management is not distracted by businesses that are not critical to its future,” the company said on its Alizilla blog site. “The Internet giant aims to increase its returns on invested capital to double digits over the next few years from low single digits in the last financial year.”

