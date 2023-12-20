Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu to lead Taobao and Tmall e-commerce business in latest reshuffle

A trader works at a stand where Alibaba is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, United States, on March 28, 2023. Reuters/Brendan McDiarmid

Brendan McDiarmid | reuters

BEIJING – Alibaba Group CEO Eddie Wu is taking the top role at the company’s Taobao and Tmall e-commerce business, replacing Trudy Dai in the Chinese internet tech giant’s latest management shakeup this year.

Dai, who is one of Alibaba’s 18 co-founders, will help set up an asset management company, according to an internal letter from Alibaba Chairman Joe Tsai seen by CNBC.

The e-commerce business that once propelled Alibaba to success is facing challenges with rising competitors such as PDD, while consumption growth in China remains sluggish.

PDD’s US-listed shares have risen more than 80% so far this year, making the company’s market capitalization surpass that of Alibaba. In contrast, shares of the company founded by Jack Ma have seen a decline of about 14% year to date.

Contributing to the recent decline in Alibaba shares was last month’s news that the company had canceled plans to list its cloud business due to US restrictions on exports of advanced chips to China.

Alibaba had announced a massive restructuring into six units in March, paving the way for individual stock listings, particularly for its cloud business.

Wu became executive chairman and CEO of Alibaba’s Cloud Intelligence Group in September after Zhang abruptly left the business unit.

“AD’s leadership of both Alibaba Cloud and [Taobao and Tmall Group] “By fully focusing on our two core businesses of cloud computing and e-commerce and ensuring significant and sustained investment, TTG will be enabled to transform through technology innovation,” Tsai’s letter said.

“Soon, we will empower a new group of management leaders who have developed fundamental skills and experience from the bottom up.”

The letter said Dai “fulfilled” the company’s mission with respect to Taobao and Tmall, and his new role at the asset management company would allow him to “play to his strengths.”

During Alibaba’s latest earnings call in mid-November, the company said it planned to monetize its non-core assets and noted that it had $67 billion in equity securities and other investments on its balance sheet.

Tsai’s letter did not provide details of those non-core assets.

