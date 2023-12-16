Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding is taking more steps to expand its overseas business as it competes with fast-growing platforms such as Shein and Teemu to become a bridge between Chinese merchants and overseas consumers.

Alibaba.com, a cross-border wholesale platform with more than 150 million registered members, launched its first “digital trade service base” in Shanghai to provide “one-stop comprehensive service” for local merchants, according to the company. Have done.

Alibaba, which also owns the South China Morning Post, has revamped the Alibaba.com site with its artificial intelligence (AI) tools to automate item listings and customer service.

According to the company, an internal test showed that the AI ​​feature has helped sellers improve their interaction with end users by about 19 percent.

The move comes after Alibaba launched a cargo flight dedicated to parcel transport between China and Mexico through its logistics unit Cainiao and cross-border retail platform AliExpress.

The flight between Shenzhen, in the southern Guangdong province, and Mexico City, the capital of the Latin American country, will allow Mexican buyers to receive items 10 days after ordering, according to a statement on Alibaba’s official WeChat account earlier this month.

Alibaba is also expanding its presence in Southeast Asia, on Thursday investing US$634 million in Lazada, one of the largest online marketplaces, the latest cash injection since the company acquired it in 2016. The total amount has reached approximately US$7.4 billion.

In the third quarter, Alibaba’s international operations posted revenue growth of 53 percent, the fastest among all its units, as overseas growth offset sluggish domestic demand.

The competition to woo Chinese businessmen is increasing. Amazon.com earlier this week launched several initiatives, including an innovation center in Shenzhen, to help sellers “build brands, promote products, and digitalize operations.” It also added Brazil to the list of destinations for Chinese traders.

Meanwhile, ByteDance’s short videos hit TikTok, which has launched e-commerce operations in various markets including the US, and plans to pour billions of dollars into Southeast Asia in the coming years, the company’s chief executive Chew Shou Zi said in June.

It recently invested US$1.5 billion in GoTo Gojek Tokopedia, Indonesia’s largest e-commerce platform.

Indonesia was one of TikTok’s best-performing regions, with 124 million users, though the investment represents TikTok’s effort to revive its online shopping business after it was suspended by regulators in Southeast Asia’s largest economy. Does.

The overseas e-commerce market is heating up for Chinese operators following the strong growth of platforms such as Teemu, PDD Holdings’ overseas shopping platform, and fast-fashion app Shein. Analysts said Temu was the key force behind PDD’s 94 percent revenue increase in the third quarter.

This article originally appeared on the South China Morning Post (SCMP). Copyright © 2023 South China Morning Post Publishers Limited. All rights reserved.

