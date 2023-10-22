Algorithmic Trading vs. Traditional Trading: Which Path is Right for You?

Over the years, the stock market in India has experienced innumerable changes. The integration of cutting-edge technologies and rapid digitalization has led to reduced settlement times, accelerated speed to market and the emergence of new trading technologies.

While traditional trading has been the norm for centuries, technology-enabled algorithmic trading is rapidly taking over the market due to its many benefits. In this article, we will make a comparison between these two types of trading and find out which is the best method for investors.

basic difference

In traditional trading, participants follow a manual approach to trade stocks, options, currencies and more. Traders make buying and selling decisions based on their own analysis, economic indicators and other market factors. This method relies entirely on human judgment, intuition and emotional intelligence when making trading decisions.

Algorithmic trading, on the other hand, involves the use of complex algorithms and computer programs to automate the trading process. It does not require any human intervention after a certain period of time, as the algorithms can be designed to execute decisions based on historical data, predefined rules and market indicators.

Based on this difference, comparisons can be made in terms of three characteristics: speed, flexibility and risk management.

speed and accuracy

Undoubtedly, the execution and accuracy of algo trading is much faster than traditional trading. Algorithms automate the entire process of quantitatively analyzing a stock, then placing orders against it, and taking advantage of multiple market opportunities. This enables a trader to execute hundreds of trade orders at a time, which is not possible in traditional trading.

Flexibility and Adaptation

Algo trading allows the optimization of a strategy at the beginning of a session and then acting in a certain way that allows catching trading opportunities in a specific way. It has a provision for custom algorithms that give traders the option to change strategies. On the other hand, traditional trading has a much slower pace which allows the trader to monitor each trade and customize it according to his trading philosophy and investment goals.

risk management

Automation is the hallmark of algo trading, allowing traders to execute multiple trade orders with minimal human intervention. This enables faster use of complex trading and risk management strategies thereby reducing the margin for error. Furthermore, algo trading can control investor losses by automatically exiting at stop loss. In this case traditional trading can be susceptible to emotional decision making, greed and fear.

all things Considered

The decision to choose between new age algo trading and traditional trading depends on many factors. However, this may be limited to trading experience, resources or capital and risk tolerance. If one is a beginner, he can start with traditional trading to understand the intricacies of the market, and as he gains relevant experience, he should switch to algorithmic trading for better results.

It is important to know that both methods have their own advantages and limitations. Therefore, you should choose the method that best matches with your trading goals and style, as it will help you get more lucrative opportunities in the stock market.

Hemant Sood is the Founder of Findoc

“Exciting news! Mint is now on the WhatsApp channel 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial information!” Click here!

Subject

Source: www.livemint.com