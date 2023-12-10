Algorithmic ad blocking limits abortion information in Colombia

Pro-choice demonstration in Bogotá in 2022, as the Constitutional Court debated , [+] Decriminalizing abortion. (Photo by Guillermo Legaria Schweizer) getty images

As a doctor, Maria M. Vivas never aimed to become a technology expert. Unfortunately, reproductive health is more politicized than other branches of medicine. “Information is something that is very blocked in abortion rights,” says Vivas. “That’s one of the access barriers.”

To meet the demand for online information about often-stigmatized topics, her organization – the Colombian Network of Sexual and Reproductive Health Clinics Orientem – has had to become well-versed in search engine optimization, keywords and other aspects of website management. .

Colombia has been at the forefront of the decades-long hard-fought Latin American movement toward broader access to abortion. Before 2006, abortion was illegal in Colombia without exception. In 2006, a limited set of exceptions were introduced. Pro-choice activism coalesced around the Causa Justa network, which included Orientem. The movement won a major victory in 2022, when Colombia’s Constitutional Court completely decriminalized abortion up to 24 weeks, even with exceptions.

“The decriminalization of abortion is a historic milestone for Orientem,” Vivas reflects. Following the decision in February 2022, “the next day, free, legal and safe abortion services were available through Orientem for the first time in Colombia.”

Still, “changing the law is not enough,” Vivas has learned. While it is important to address stigma and enshrine rights, “implementation is a big challenge, and that is the challenge we are currently going through.”

A major challenge of implementation has been ensuring that people have access to accurate information about their new rights. “One of the barriers to the exercise of the right to abortion is the lack of objective, timely, adequate and sufficient information by health care providers and authorities, which may lead people to think about what they will do when they decide to have an abortion. They are committing crimes.” Abortion,’” explains Catalina Moreno Arocha, a former lawyer who coordinates the social inclusion work of Fundación Carisma, a digital and human rights nonprofit in Colombia.

Given the disparities in Internet access, online information is not the whole story. “We need to provide information through multiple channels, including flyers,” explains Vivas. “But certainly the Internet is a very important channel.” It is important to explain the basics like where the clinics are and what services they provide.

This pipeline of information disintegrated in September 2022, seven months after the decriminalization decision, when Google began blocking Orientem ads that mentioned abortion. As the most popular search engine in Colombia, this was disastrous.

The restrictions also affected access to information about other sexual and reproductive health care. According to Vivas, after an ad block, Orientem’s web traffic for contraception, STI and gynecological services dropped by 96% in just one month. Phone calls regarding its services stopped immediately.

Since it could no longer rely on advertisements to direct people in need to Orientem’s website, the team had to do a lot of work to organically increase its web traffic through content such as blogs and podcasts. It also had to find several workarounds to avoid Google’s automated blocks, such as changing keywords (from “abortion” to “legal termination of pregnancy”) and even creating a second webpage that did not mention abortion. “It makes our lives doubly complicated,” not to mention adding the cost of providing information about care.

Essentially, this healthcare organization had to play a very herculean role, coming up with complex strategies in an effort to stay one step ahead of the blocks. And these strategies only work temporarily; Orientem is still not allowed to advertise its abortion services on Google.

The right to information about abortion “obligates other actors, such as search service platforms, to ensure the free flow of quality information in all countries,” Moreno Arocha comments. In August 2023, his organization and partners sent a letter to Google requesting certification as a legal provider. It’s the kind of maneuver that Colombian feminists and pro-choice activists have used before: When faced with obstacles, unite.

Fundación Charisma was troubled by the certification gap to most countries in the world. According to Moreno Arocha, “The inability to advertise legal abortion services is due to the fact that the clinic certification process is only available to the United States, the UK, and Ireland.” Charisma worked with Orientem and two other organizations working on abortion rights in Colombia, La Mesa por la Vida y la Salud de las Mujeres and Women’s Link Worldwide, to raise the issue with Google. Moreno Arocha explains, “Today we await Google’s response and are reviewing other cases in which information about abortion has been misappropriated from social media platforms.”

On the medical side, Vivas thinks, “I never thought I needed to go to Google and say, ‘Please, I’m a legal provider, allow me to advertise.’ “I never had anything like this in my public health training.” But the move exemplifies how adaptable the pro-choice movement has had to be, even with decriminalization, to make sure the law has the strength. “Implementation Every aspect needs to be addressed,” Vivas stressed.

Other countries have also learned from this. In Spain, the website of medication abortion provider Women on Web remains inaccessible despite a Supreme Court ruling that blocking it was illegal. Women on Web is also working to restore access to its website in South Korea and Turkey. In the US, abortion information is blocked on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Google, with the companies offering inconsistent explanations if they do.

It is unclear whether Google’s blocking of abortion ads in Colombia is a response to anti-choice pressure or the result of overly sensitive algorithms. Either way, it appears that abortion providers face difficulties that other medical professionals do not. Moreno Arocha says that social media platforms should “refrain from removing informative content about obtaining safe abortion or suspending accounts that post such. They should also do the same with respect to activist content that promotes sexual and reproductive rights. Wants to condemn the failures in guaranteeing.

Google and Meta did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for TikTok commented that abortion is not a taboo topic when discussed in a medical manner. The company’s Colombia-specific policies for advertising do not mention abortion, but note that advertisers for health care products must actively work with TikTok sales representatives.

“Technology has always advanced the medical and healthcare sector,” Vivas acknowledges. With more transparency about how tech giants are allowing or disallowing certain types of health content, medical professionals like them will be able to devote more time to providing care.