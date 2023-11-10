Algorand (ALGO) NFT rewards are skyrocketing: Transactions increased by 320% in Q3

Algorand (ALGO), a smart contract platform employing a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, has shown remarkable progress in the third quarter (Q3) of the year, Messari reports.

Despite facing some challenges, the platform has seen remarkable growth in its ecosystem and significant developments in various aspects of its platform.

Algorand sees increase in transaction volume in Q3

According to the report, the non-fungible token (NFT) rewards program implemented by Algorand enjoyed remarkable success, leading to a significant increase of 321% in NFT-related transactions compared to the previous quarter.

Launched through a governance vote in Q2, the program allocated 500,000 ALGO in rewards to NFT marketplace users to incentivize activity.

Additionally, during Q3, Algorand experienced increased user adoption, adding 1.1 million new addresses and seeing a 2% increase in total daily average transactions compared to the previous quarter.

However, Algorand’s total stablecoin market capitalization suffered a 58% decline in the third quarter, largely due to the declining market capitalization of stablecoins on the platform. Despite this, USDC (USD Coin) overtook USDT (Tether) to account for 76% of the stablecoin market capitalization.

In the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, Algorand’s largest DeFi protocol by Total Value Locked (TVL), Algofi, began ceasing operations in July.

As a result, Folks Finance emerged as the dominant DeFi protocol on Algorand, capturing 55% of DeFi TVL in the third quarter. Algorand’s quarterly revenue, which includes fees collected by the protocol, increased by 25% in ALGO terms; However, the daily average ALGO price caused it to decline by 23% in USD terms.

Algorand saw an 8% decline in governance participation in Q3, accounting for 30% of the circulating supply. The platform’s network upgrade in Q3 allowed for increased throughput, reduced blocktimes, and support for quantum-safe interoperability through proofs of state.

Looking ahead, Algorand has announced plans to launch AlgoKit 2.0, a developer-focused tooling that aims to simplify the developer experience. It also intends to shift its network topology to a peer-to-peer design and transition to an incentivized consensus economic model in 2024.

ALGO struggles to break key resistance

In terms of price action, ALGO, which is currently ranked 53rd among the largest cryptocurrencies in the market, has faced challenges amid the recent rally in most cryptocurrencies.

The token is currently trading at $0.1217, having seen a decline of over 7% in the last 24 hours. Despite this retracement, ALGO has shown impressive gains on other time periods.

In days 7 and 14, ALGO has recorded significant gains of 10% and 21% respectively. The best performance was seen with an increase of 28% in 30 days.

However, ALGO has suffered a year-to-date decline of more than 62%, unlike most of the crypto market, where the leading cryptocurrency has nearly doubled in value since the end of crypto winter.

Furthermore, ALGO has struggled to overcome its 200-day moving average (MA), a key resistance level. This has resulted in a recent decline, preventing the token from reaching levels not seen since July, where it reached $0.1364.

The future trajectory of ALGO remains uncertain. It will depend on continued development and growth in its ecosystem to take the token to its yearly high of $0.2898, which was reached in February. Alternatively, ALGO may consolidate below its moving average.

