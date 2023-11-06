Algonquin College entrepreneurs meet during reading week – Algonquin Times

In May, 25 students participated in the SUMMIT Entrepreneurship Boot Camp. Photo credit: Marcelo Jaramillo

Reading Week: A time for post-secondary students to complete assignments, relax, reconnect with loved ones, or work a few extra hours.

But for the eager entrepreneurs at Algonquin College, this is the time to continue building their own unique vision and utilize all that the college has to offer.

On October 23, a get together was held for past and future participants, trainers, speakers, judges and supporters of the annual spring boot camp, SUMMIT, a competition resembling an American reality television series. shark Tank.

Yufeng Wang, an alumnus of Algonquin College’s web-development program, attended SUMMIT last year and introduced a software program that will assist prospective students in choosing their future program.

“I want to solve real-world problems,” Wang said, adding that ChatGPT and AI can be used to benefit people, even in small ways.

Started eight years ago in the Applied Research Department (although it currently resides as part of the Business Department), the SUMMIT Entrepreneurship Boot Camp is an annual week-long opportunity for those who are currently studying or have recently Graduated from Algonquin College. Interest in business entrepreneurship.

Most of the week there are workshops and sessions led by guest speakers. The group was given an additional opportunity to visit local economic development agency Invest Ottawa last May.

But most students have an eye on the weekend shark Tank-like competition where students pitch their start-up concepts in front of judges. Winners are awarded cash prizes between $750 and $2,000, and all finalists receive access to additional coaching, consulting, and legal services.

David Cronier, a computer programming student, was a third-place finalist in May after pitching Slide Wizard, a web-based presentation software.

“I was pitching (Slide Wizard) to a friend of mine – I wanted him to join me,” Cronier said of his start-up concept. “And he actually convinced me to get on board with his idea. So, I have taken a stance.”

While their original idea is on the back burner, Cronier and his friends are working on developing a different web application to help the lives of call center agents, which is something they both have done before.

“We understand the pain point of a regular agent very well, so we’re trying to build software to make their lives easier,” Cronier said.

Eric Morrow introduced his start-up concept, a multiplayer terraforming simulator video game, in May 2023. His idea landed him first place during the competition. Photo credit: Marcelo Jaramillo

Eric Morrow, a web development and Internet applications student who won the competition last May after pitching a multiplayer terraforming simulator video game, also found his start-up on hold.

Morrow said, “I don’t have time to make such a big project, and so I wish I had made something smaller.” “But whenever I have ideas, I open my notepad or write something down in it.”

While the simulator game is in the works, Morrow has published two other games through his game development studio, Lucky Leaf Games.

