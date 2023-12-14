Algebra Announces Addition of New World Group's Adam Sadiq to its Board of Directors

London, December 14, 2023–(Business Wire)–Algebra, a UK FCA licensed fintech and global digital financial infrastructure company that offers its full-stack proprietary technology as Fintech as a Service (‘FaaS’) solutions internationally and is ESG-focused and Shariah governed. -Compliant B2C platform has announced the appointment of Adam Sadiq to its board of directors.

Adam, a financial entrepreneur and co-founder and CEO of New World Group (NWG) – a diversified investment company across financial services, technology and asset management – ​​was part of Algebra’s founding team in 2020 and led NWG’s investment in the company. . British Business Investments, along with Safira Group, Kasikornbank’s Beacon Venture Capital and others.

Using his deep knowledge and experience of setting up new businesses with global footprints and institutional and sovereign investors – as well as currently serving on the boards of Luxury Promise and The Velesco Group – Adam brings his vast expertise to lead the Algebra Board. And will bring it to the executive committee. Its international development strategy, particularly in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Algebra also benefits from Adam’s extensive background in financial services, including Societe Generale, Western Asset (now Franklin Templeton), State Street Global Advisors, and BGC Partners.

Commenting on his appointment, NWG CEO Adam Sadik said: “I am excited to join the board of Algebra at this exciting time in the company’s journey. The Algebra team, led by Zeyad, has done a phenomenal job building and launching an extraordinary platform in the UK and I look forward to working with them.” “I look forward to seeing them achieve the next important milestones for investment and growth internationally.”

Algebra CEO Ziad Idris said: “Adam has been a core part of Algebra’s founding journey over the past three years, so as we head towards our exciting international growth and expansion, I couldn’t think of a better time to formally welcome Adam to the Algebra board.” “I can’t imagine. Adam’s deep experience working with institutions and investors will be a great benefit to the company, particularly in our future target markets and jurisdictions.”

about algebra

Algabra is a UK fintech that is fully authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) with registration number 952360, the first and only Shariah compliant EMI to achieve this. Algabra is a certified B Corp and was awarded “Best ESG Initiative in Payments” at the 2023 industry-leading Pay360 Awards. Algebra offers its full-stack proprietary technology internationally as a B2B Fintech as a Service (‘FaaS’) solution, helping finance… Institutions and corporates create digital offerings from scratch; The UK operation is a living example of their efficient technology.

About New World Group (“NWG”)

New World Group is a London-headquartered investor-operator building diverse, industry-leading and technology-enabled global businesses committed to delivering sustainable value creation and impact. NWG’s portfolio of companies spans luxury and consumer, financial technology and services and alternative asset management. The Group is active in over 25 sectors in developed and emerging economies where it maintains strong relationships with government, industry and capital allocators.

