NEWARK, Del., Nov. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a recent research report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the algae-based food additives market sales value is projected to reach US$349.1 million by 2033growing on one 8.3% CAGR During the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Algae-based food additive market value is expected to reach US$157.3 million by 2023,

In the ever-evolving landscape of the food industry, a notable trend on the horizon is the rapid increase in demand for algae-based food additives, which is projected to continue for the next ten years. This growing interest is being driven by consumers’ growing inclination towards natural, sustainable and nutrient-rich food products.

They serve as an excellent source of dietary fiber and antioxidants. Growing awareness among consumers about the many health benefits associated with algae-derived additives is an important driver of this trend. The need for sustainable and eco-friendly food solutions amid growing environmental concerns is driving the adoption of algae-based additives. Food manufacturers and processors are increasingly turning to algae as a viable alternative to traditional additives, increasing the demand for these natural ingredients.

Key Findings from the Algae-Based Food Additive Market Study-

Algae-based food additive industry in the United States is set to demonstrate CAGR 7.4% In the estimated period.

In the estimated period. China’s strategic lead in the global algae-based food additive industry has resulted in the country’s expansion 7.6% CAGR till 2033.

CAGR till 2033. Germany’s growing emphasis on wellness is expected to help algae-based food additive market record CAGR 7.3% in the forecast period.

in the forecast period. Based on product type, the market share of carrageenan segment is expected to be 48.6% Till 2023.

Till 2023. Based on source, the market share of the red algae segment is expected to be 45% Till 2023.

“Although the market for food additives made from algae is niche, there is room for growth in the coming years. This is due to consumers’ increasing desire for natural, healthy and sustainably sourced food products. Food companies are looking for sustainable solutions to reduce their environmental impact, and algae-based food additives may be the answer. -They say Nandini Roy Choudhury Future Market Insights, Inc. Client partner for food and beverages in.

competitive landscape

The algae-based food additive market is characterized by the presence of several major players, each of which strives to achieve higher market share. These companies often engage in various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, product innovation and expansion to strengthen their position in the market. Companies are investing in research and development to create unique formulations targeting specific needs.

Some of the major companies offering algae-based food additives include Corby, Aliaga Microalgae, Triton Algae Innovations, Cargill, Gino Biotech, CP Kelco US Inc., AEP Colloid, KIMI, Hispanagar S, Algama Foods, and Arizona Algae Products, LLC . ,

For example,

The AlgaeProBANOS (APB) project, launched by SUBMARINER Network in 2023, aims to develop new, high-value algae-based products for various industries including textiles, cosmetics, animal feed, human food and others.

Algae-Based Food Additives Market Outlook by Category

By product type:

carrageenan

alginate

Agar

Spirulina

Other

source from:

red algae

brown algae

green algae

By functionality:

becoming more fat

good coordination between

steady

emulsifier

enhance texture

By Application:

Frozen Desserts and Dairy Products

Confectionery and Bakery

Comfort food and breakfast

drink

Other

by region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

east asia

South Asia

Middle East and Africa

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Expert analysis, actionable insights and strategic recommendations – Future Market Insights (FMI)’s Food & Beverage team helps clients around the world with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repository of over 1,000 reports and over one million data points, the team has objectively analyzed the food and beverage industry in over 50 countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; Get in touch to find out how we can help.

