LUND, Sweden, November 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Alfa Laval is setting up a new business unit – Business Unit Electrolyzers and Fuel Cell Technologies – with the aim of taking advantage of business opportunities in the hydrogen sector. This initiative underlines the company’s commitment to advance the energy transition towards clean energy sources.

Over the past three years, Alfa Laval has been present in the hydrogen market and has been a pioneer in products and solutions in the field of electrolyzers and fuel cells. Recognizing the potential, Alfa Laval has decided to establish a new business unit and develop new products and solutions in hydrogen applications in collaboration with industry leaders. Based on the company’s extensive expertise in heat transfer and metallurgy, Alfa Laval is uniquely positioned in the hydrogen economy.

Tom Ericsson, President and CEO of Alfa Laval, says, “The creation of a dedicated business unit reaffirms our commitment to taking the necessary action in the evolving energy landscape. Hydrogen plays a vital role in the energy transition and our ambition is to increase the pace. ” This change has occurred through innovation and industrialization of electrolyzers and fuel cell components.”

Alfa Laval also announced today that it will create an Innovation Center dedicated to heat exchangers, fuel cells and electrolyzer components to advance innovation, R&D and testing in these areas from a capacity and speed perspective. The Innovation Center will be located at the company’s headquarters in Lund, where the largest heat exchanger factory is located. This investment is significant in terms of both resources and equipment.

Madeleine Gilborn, currently Head of Clean Technologies and Vice President of the Energy Division, will take on the role as President of the new business unit. The unit will be set up by January 1, 2024 and will be part of the energy division.

Do you know? While renewable energy sources such as solar and wind are the fastest growing energy providers today, a significant portion of future energy demands cannot be directly electrified. This requires the use of clean molecules such as hydrogen. Hydrogen produced through electrolysis is at the forefront of this transition.

Some clarifications:

Electrolyzer: This device uses renewable energy to split water into hydrogen and oxygen gases through an electrolytic process.

fuel cell: Converts the chemical energy of a fuel, usually hydrogen, and an oxidizing agent (usually oxygen from the air) into electrical energy through an electrochemical reaction.

Power-to-X (P2X): A set of technologies that convert electricity, often from renewable sources, into other energy carriers or chemicals. This involves producing hydrogen through electrolysis and creating derivatives such as ammonia or methanol, which can be stored, transported or used as alternative fuels or feedstock in various industries. the possibilities are endless.

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid management, and is active in the energy, marine and food & water sectors, providing its expertise, products and service to a wide range of industries in nearly 100 countries. . , The company is committed to optimizing processes, driving responsible growth and driving progress to help customers achieve their business objectives and sustainability goals.

Alfa Laval’s innovative technologies are dedicated to promoting more responsible use of natural resources, purifying, refining and reusing materials. They contribute to better energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment and lower emissions. Thus, Alfa Laval is accelerating success not only for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world a better place every day.

Alfa Laval has 20,300 employees. Annual sales in 2022 were EUR 52.1 billion (approximately EUR 4.9 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.alfalaval.com

