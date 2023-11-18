Alexander Spellen, CEO of Fiserv Capital, to open for Tucker Carlson at F1 Vegas event

Las Vegas, Nevada, United States – November 18, 2023 —

Fiserv Capital is excited to announce that its CEO, Alexander Spellen, will be the opening speaker at the highly anticipated F1 Vegas event, sharing the stage with renowned television personality Tucker Carlson. The event is scheduled to take place November 19-20, 2023 at the Ahern Luxury Boutique Hotel, Las Vegas, NV, promising an evening of enlightening discussions and engaging conversations.

F1 Vegas Event

A leading figure in the financial industry, Alexander Spellen has gained wide recognition for his expertise and innovative approach to wealth management. As CEO of Fisher Capital, Spellen led the company to new heights and established it as a major player in the finance sector.

Renowned journalist and television personality Tucker Carlson is set to enthrall the audience with his insightful commentary and thought-provoking viewpoint at the upcoming F1 Vegas event RiskOn360 on November 19-20, 2023 at the Ahern Luxury Boutique Hotel, Las Vegas, NV. As host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News, Carlson has become a prominent figure in the media landscape, known for his sharp reporting and engaging interviews.

YouTube Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6wIghbmcmTQ&t=14s

The F1 Vegas event, known for bringing together influential thought leaders and industry experts, will provide Splane with a unique platform to share his insights on the current financial landscape, investment strategies and the future of wealth management. Attendees can expect a thought-provoking discussion that highlights the interconnectedness of finance, technology and global economic trends.

“It is an incredible honor to be chosen to open for Tucker Carlson at the F1 Vegas event,” said Alexander Spellen. “I am excited to share my perspective on the financial landscape and connect with like-minded individuals who are passionate about tackling the complexities of the market.”

Spellane’s journey to success can be traced through his Instagram profile (@alexanderspellane), where he regularly shares valuable insights, industry updates, and glimpses from his professional life. His Instagram presence reflects not only his commitment to financial excellence, but also his dedication to educating and empowering individuals seeking financial success.

In addition to his role at Fisher Capital, Spellen is the founder of Fisher Capital, the titanium sponsor of RiskOn360.com, a platform that offers comprehensive resources on risk management, investment strategies and market analysis. Visitors to the event can access a wealth of information designed to enhance their financial literacy and tackle the complexities of today’s dynamic markets.

Fiserv Capital encourages attendees to join this exclusive event to gain valuable insights from Alexander Spellen and Tucker Carlson, two influential figures shaping the conversation on finance, politics and global affairs.

For more information on the F1 Vegas event and to stay updated on Alexander Spellane’s insights, follow him on Instagram (@alexanderspellane) and visit RiskOn360.com.

About Fisher Capital:

Fiserv Capital is a leading institution dedicated to providing innovative ways to diversify through the ownership of precious metals. With a commitment to excellence and a client-centric approach, Fisher Capital empowers individuals to achieve their goals.

About RiskOn360.com:

RiskOn360.com is a leading program dedicated to providing comprehensive financial education and insight. Founded by Todd Alt, this program empowers investors with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed decisions in the dynamic world of finance.

contact info:

Name: Dan Jordan

Email: send email

Organization: Fisher Capital Group

Address: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

Website: https://www.fishercapitalgroup.com/

