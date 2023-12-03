MILILANI, Hawaii, Dec. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Joining community leaders and resident revelers in the 36th annual Mililani Holiday Parade this morning, 19-year-old Alexander Ozawa represented House District 38 at the Hawaii State House. Announced his campaign for. ,

“I was born and raised in Mililani, and am excited by the prospect of joining the next generation of community and civic leaders to strengthen and empower the people of Central Oahu, one of the largest residential neighborhoods in all of Honolulu County. State,” Ozawa said.

Hawaii State House District 38 covers the northwestern quadrant of Mililani Mauka and Mililani Town, from Mehula Parkway and Lanikuhana Avenue to Hokuahiahi and Mahapili Streets.

As a 2022 graduate of Mililani High School, Ozawa is well aware of both the opportunities and significant challenges facing his young peers.

“Coming out of the pandemic, when many Hawaiians were stuck at home, it made sense that many of my friends and classmates moved out of state for college or new careers,” she said. “But I want our next generation to be able to live in Hawaii and help make it a better place, and that means a diverse economy, workforce development and accessible, affordable education.”

Like his two older siblings, Ozawa attended Kipapa Elementary School and Mililani Middle School. While at Mililani High, he was editor of the award-winning Trojan Times student newspaper, and volunteered with the Interact (Rotary) and Leo (Lions) clubs.

He now works as a full-time budget analyst for the Ways and Means Committee at the Hawaii State Capitol, chaired by Senator Donovan dela Cruz.

“Working at the Capitol has given me an invaluable perspective on all functions and levels of state government,” she said. “It’s basically been a full-time intensive class on what government should do, how it works and who it’s for.”

He added, “Now, I want to use what I’ve learned to be a voice for my hometown and my generation.”

Ozawa is also currently serving his second term on the Mililani Neighborhood Board, where he chairs the Community Outreach and Communications Committee.

In addition to prioritizing public education and increasing non-traditional workforce development programs, Ozawa intends to make public safety a key pillar of his campaign.

“Mililani has a great reputation as a very safe, family-friendly neighborhood, so I am proud of the work of the Mililani Neighborhood Board in connecting with the Honolulu Police Department on a number of important issues this year,” Ozawa said. “From crime to speeding to illegal fireworks, we will remain committed partners to ensure Mililani remains the sanctuary we all know it to be.”

While many important resources are part of the city, Ozawa intends to make the state a full partner in efforts to ensure that Mililani and all of Hawaii remains one of the safest communities in the country.

Drawing from his Capitol experience, through which he was able to study thousands of line items in the state budget, Ozawa also planned to be a productive part of the House majority in advancing important initiatives for everyone in Hawaii. Is. These include transportation, workforce and affordable housing, and enhancing the state’s innovation ecosystem for startups and entrepreneurs.

“I’m really excited and optimistic about the future of Hawaii,” Ozawa said. “In Hawaii we are blessed with many important materials to create a sustainable, healthy and prosperous home for future generations.”

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alexander-ozawa-19-announces-run-for-mililanis-state-house-district-38-302003865.html

Source Friends of Alexander Ozawa

