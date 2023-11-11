Alexa cost Amazon an extra $46.7 million – Ars Technica

Enlarge / The first Amazon Echo speaker.

Luke McGregor/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A Delaware federal court has ordered Amazon to pay $46.7 million for infringing four patents related to VB Assets along with Amazon’s Echo smart speaker and Alexa virtual assistant. A lawsuit by Nuance Communications-owned VB Assets, formerly known as Voicebox Technologies, claimed it had already invented a spherical speaker that could connect to the Web and a woman, The robot can respond to voice-directed prompts with voice.

Wednesday’s decision [PDF]As initially reported by Reuters, Amazon has been ordered to pay the amount through ongoing royalties rather than a lump sum. The verdict comes after the jury’s verdict [PDF] It was found that Amazon infringed four of Voicebox’s patents. The patents relate to network-coordinated conversation services, providing a conversational voice user interface and linking advertisements to natural language processing of voice-based input. VB Assets originally accused Amazon of infringing six of its patents.

Amazon still has time to appeal the decision, and Voicebox still has time to seek reimbursement for related costs.

Voicebox claimed that it had developed a prototype similar to the Echo and Alexa long before Amazon’s products were announced. In fact, its lawsuit was filed in 2019 [PDFs], it includes a link to a video on YouTube that appears to be a news report about a “cybermind” prototype of the Voicebox. The video shows a 2006 report from Seattle’s KING 5 News, in which someone asks the speaker the question, “Computer, what’s the NBA schedule?” and “Computer, what’s the forecast for Sunday?” Also give hints, such as “Computer, find me a good chocolate cheesecake recipe.” The speaker’s voice supposedly responds to questions or prompts by pulling answers from the Internet or a connected computer.

You can see the prototype in action in the video quoted below:

Seattle’s King 5 News in 2006.

The lawsuit claims that Voicebox’s founders began work on bringing natural language understanding to computer applications in 2001. Voicebox, headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, has created voice-controlled apps for TomTom and other GPS brands and cars, Reuters reported.

Voicebox’s lawsuit claimed that Voicebox demonstrated a voice assistant called Alexa for Lexus cars, “which demonstrated the power of its conversational voice technology.” The lawsuit claimed that “the ‘Alexus’ concept was introduced to the public by Amazon more than six months before the announcement of ‘Alexa’.”

Like other patent cases against tech giants, the lawsuit also claimed that Amazon invited Voicebox employees to meetings about Voicebox’s technologies, only to have the company overrule the ideas and poach the employees. Voicebox’s lawsuit claimed that Voicebox first met with Amazon in 2011 “to explore a potential business relationship where Voicebox Technologies would provide the core [natural language understanding] Services to Amazon.” Amazon announced Amazon Echo and Alexa in 2014. Voicebox also claimed to have meetings with Amazon about its patents in 2017.

Amazon did not respond to Ars Technica’s request for comment.

Another big challenge for Alexa

As Reuters reported, the ruling handed down this week contradicts a 2021 ruling by a Delaware federal court that said Alexa does not infringe a patent by IPA Technologies Inc. Although the verdict isn’t as big as we’ve seen in other recent patent cases and is a drop in the bucket in terms of Amazon’s overall revenue, the ruling against Amazon comes at an inconvenient time of uncertainty and flux for its voice assistants. .

In late 2022, Business Insider reported that Alexa was set to lose Amazon $10 billion that year. Amazon has never confirmed that figure, but it can’t be denied that voice assistant sellers are brainstorming ways to try to increase the amount of revenue generated by such technologies. David Limp, Amazon’s longtime devices chief, is also leaving the company this year.

Hoping to change things, Amazon revealed its Generative AI Alexa ambitions in September and hopes the voice assistant will eventually become so advanced and helpful that customers will be willing to pay a subscription fee to use its most impressive features. Will be ready. However, Amazon is years away from making that idea viable.

