Alex Salnikov: Why NFTs Aren’t Dead – The Future of NFTs Driven by Brands and Developers – Cryptosaurus

A recent episode of “The Simpsons” featured NFTs prominently in its storyline, showing Marge battling PFP to get Bart off the “blockchain” and the famous Nyan Cat meme dramatically adding “NFT ” is shown. The craze was declared over. As co-founder of Rarible, I watched with amusement and a sense of irony as, contrary to this pop culture punchline, the world of NFTs is full of cool innovation and steady growth.

The Simpsons episode serves as a cultural checkpoint, a moment for us in the Web3 community to consider the image of NFTs in the mainstream. It also highlights the opportunity to educate and develop new digital products that meet the needs of creators, brand managers, innovators and builders looking to launch and grow active digital communities.

Silent innovation behind the scenes

Contrary to the fading hype narrative, NFTs are seeing a quiet renaissance. Behind the scenes, activity is intensifying as emerging blockchains are eagerly building out their NFT capabilities, signaling a shift toward NFTs as the dominant consumer use case for these platforms. At the same time, innovative use cases are also emerging – from loyalty programs and socialify to gaming and fintech – all using NFTs to provide unique value. This innovation wave is fueling a resurgence, transforming NFTs from a mere digital curiosity into a cornerstone of digital interactions. This has piqued the interest of many consumer brands such as Starbucks, Gucci and Mastercard, who are eager to explore and stake their claim in the Web3 landscape.

Enter RaribleX: this evolving ecosystem of response designed to cater to the new breed of blockchain, cater to the growing range of NFT applications, and facilitate traditional brands making Web 3 debuts. It stands at the intersection of innovation and adoption, becoming the “Shopify of NFTs” by providing brands and developers the tools to create and monetize their digital ventures with ease and security.

Case Studies: Mattel and McFarlane Toys win with RaribleX

The adoption of RaribleX by giants like Mattel shows the platform’s ability to revitalize established brands for the digital age. With RaribleX’s streamlined launchpad, Mattel transitioned iconic lines like Barbie and Hot Wheels into the NFT realm, generating over $3.7 million in GMV. This is not evidence of a fading trend but of an effective digital strategy that blends tradition with innovation.

Similarly, McFarlane Toys, famous for its action figures, leveraged RaribleX to move into the NFT world, generating significant revenue and expanding its brand into a Web3-aware demographic. Their rapid sales and GMV of over $1 million highlight RaribleX’s role as a powerful vehicle for brand growth in the digital age.

Looking Ahead: RaribleX at the Benzinga conference

In the coming week, when I take the stage at the Benzinga: The Future of Digital Assets conference, I look forward to shedding light on these transformative journeys. Mattel and MacFarlane’s stories are just the beginning – they’re examples of what’s possible when brands leverage the right platforms for innovation. RaribleX is not only facilitating the shift toward digital collectibles; This is enabling a blend of legacy and innovation, proving that NFTs remain a vibrant and evolving aspect of our digital future.

Alex Salnikov is the Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder of Rarible, a leading blue-chip NFT company that powers established and emerging brands and creators. A blockchain trailblazer since 2012, Alex is an active developer and investor in the crypto space.

