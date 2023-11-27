Alex Jones needs Sandy Hook families’ approval to exit bankruptcy

(Bloomberg) — Alex Jones’ path out of bankruptcy hinges on family members of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting agreeing to a proposal that would see the right-wing conspiracy theorist pay them at least $85 million over the next decade. could be forced to pay, a lawyer for one of the families said Monday.

If Jones rejects that deal, he would have to sell property and other personal assets to repay a portion of the more than $1 billion a jury awarded him and his media platform, InfoWars, for lying about the 2012 massacre. Families have been ordered to pay for the spread. said Sarah Browder, an attorney representing the Sandy Hook families and other Jones creditors.

“The choice is really his,” Browder said during the Texas bankruptcy hearing. Any proposal to discharge Jones’ bankruptcy would require approval from the Sandy Hook families, Browder said.

The families revealed the two options they presented Jones in a court filing last week. According to court documents, a 10-year repayment plan requires Jones to repay families $8.5 million per year and 50% of any income over $9 million per year.

Jones and Infowars’ parent company filed Chapter 11 last year to face defamation lawsuits brought by Sandy Hook families. Representatives of Jones and the families have discussed settlements but lawyers said Monday they are far from reaching an agreement that would resolve his bankruptcy.

Jones’ bankruptcy attorney Vicki Driver said Monday that his creditors’ proposal is unrealistic and denied their allegations that the Infowars host is floundering in Chapter 11. Driver said that Jones, like the Sandy Hook families, wants to resolve his bankruptcy as quickly as possible and that he is setting aside funds to pay his property taxes and cover other expenses that will protect the value of his property. Will remain.

Monday’s hearing follows a ruling last month by Christopher Lopez, the judge overseeing the bankruptcy, that Jones cannot use his bankruptcy to satisfy the defamation judgment against him.

The case is Alexander E. Jones, number 22-33553, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (Houston).

–With assistance from Alex Wolf and James Nani.

