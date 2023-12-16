Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ latest bankruptcy plan would pay Sandy Hook families a minimum total of $55 million over 10 years, on top of the $1.5 billion awarded to relatives in lawsuits against Jones for calling the 2012 Newtown school shooting a hoax. is a part of.

Meanwhile, the families have filed their own motion, demanding the liquidation of nearly all of Jones’s assets, including his media company Free Speech Systems, and the proceeds going to them and other creditors.

The dueling plan, filed late Friday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston, will be debated and challenged over the next two months, with a hearing in February resulting in a final order detailing how much Jones will have to pay.

Jones and Free Speech Systems, based in Austin, Texas, both filed for bankruptcy last year after the families were awarded more than $1.4 billion in a Connecticut lawsuit and more than $50 million in a Texas lawsuit. A third lawsuit is pending in Texas in a similar lawsuit over Jones’ fraud conspiracy filed by the parents of another child killed in a school shooting.

The new bankruptcy filing comes a day after the 11th anniversary of the December 14, 2012, killing of 20 first-graders and six teachers by a gunman at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

Relatives of some of the victims sued Jones in Connecticut for defamation and infliction of emotional distress after he claimed the school shooting never happened and was carried out by “crisis actors” as part of a plot to increase gun control. I went.

Relatives of eight victims and an FBI agent testified during a month-long hearing in late 2022 about being bullied and harassed for years by people who denied the shooting occurred. Strangers came to some of their homes and publicly confronted some of them. People made lewd comments on him on social media and email. Some received death and rape threats.

Jones’ attorneys did not immediately respond to email messages Saturday. Attorneys for the Sandy Hook families declined to comment.

Jones’ new proposal to settle with the families for at least $5.5 million a year for 10 years doesn’t offer any more than what Free Speech Systems offered them in their bankruptcy case last month. He will also give them a percentage of his income streams.

Free Speech Systems, the parent company of Jones’ InfoWars show, has proposed paying creditors about $4 million a year, down from an estimate earlier this year of $7 million to $10 million annually.

The company said it expects to earn about $19.2 million next year from selling dietary supplements, clothing and other merchandise that Jones promotes on his show, while operating expenses, including salaries, will total about $14.3 million.

Personally, Jones listed about $13 million in net worth in recent financial statements filed in bankruptcy court, including about $856,000 in various bank accounts. A judge recently approved Jones selling some of his assets, including guns, vehicles and jewelry, to raise money for creditors.

The families’ plan would set up a trust that would liquidate nearly all of Jones’ assets, except for her primary home and other assets considered exempt from sale under bankruptcy laws. The trust would have wide-ranging powers, including the right to recover money paid by Jones and given to others if those transfers were not permitted by law.

The family is complaining about Jones’ personal expenses, which have exceeded $90,000 a month this year. He also has another pending lawsuit that claims Jones hid millions of dollars in an effort to protect his assets. One of Jones’ attorneys called the allegations “ridiculous.”

Jones is appealing the $1.5 billion award given to the families in the lawsuit and has insisted that his comments about the shooting were protected by free speech rights.

Source