Alex DeBrincat takes the high road after Sens fans boo him in Ottawa return

Brady Tkachuk and the Senators crowd give Alex DeBrincat a warm welcome back to Ottawa. (Getty Images) (NHLI via Getty Images)

Alex DeBrincat was booed by Senators fans during his first game in Ottawa as a member of the Detroit Red Wings. If that treatment bothered DeBrincat, he didn’t dare say so publicly.

Maybe that helped get the last – or at least the latest – laugh. While DeBrincat failed to record a point for the first time with Detroit, the Red Wings defeated the Senators 5-2 on Saturday.

Perhaps this win (and a hot start) made it easier for DeBrincat to take the high road after the game.

“I was pretty prepared for it,” DeBrincat said of being booed by Senators fans. Via Ian Mendes of The Athletic, “I expected it. I’ve said it many times, it’s a very passionate fan base… They have a great team, and unfortunately things didn’t work out the way everyone wanted.

“But I’m happy with where I’m at. I know he’s going to be good for a long time and we’re going to have a lot of good fights.”

Senators fans criticize DeBrincat at Red Wings win

Leading up to Saturday, DeBrincat revealed he had never been fouled before, but he expected it to happen in Ottawa.

While DeBrincat insisted that some of the behind-the-scenes details were exaggerated, he said he had no hard feelings toward the senators. But some fans clearly still have some, as media members believed the Ottawa faithful had “every right” to boo DeBrincat.

Former player Marc Methot hoped the team would not “pamper” DeBrincat in his return.

He is the NHL points leader, playing for an obvious future rivalry. Make life difficult for him tomorrow. Don’t coddle him and give the person a warm welcome! People should remind him every time he touches the puck. This is about the Ottawa Senators, not Alex DeBrincat’s feelings. – Marc Methot (@MarcMethot3) 20 October 2023

The Ottawa Sun’s Bruce Garrioch captured an interesting scene of fans criticizing DeBrincat during his first shift.

Mendes explains that the Senators presented DeBrincat with a quick welcome message, but there wasn’t much of it — and fans also heartily appreciated it.

A super quick video mention to welcome Alex DeBrincat at the midpoint of the first period. The PA announcer doesn’t say anything. The crowd fills with a chorus of joy. pic.twitter.com/OiVK3WiCKi – Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) 21 October 2023

Brady Tkachuk said all the right things about remaining friends with DeBrincat despite his short time in Ottawa. However, DeBrincat couldn’t be saved from The Tkachuk Experience on Saturday.

At the end of the first period, DeBrincat committed a penalty that angered not only Senators fans but also the media.

This is now considered “roughing” in the NHL. The referees are doing their best to put out the fire in an entertaining/physical game full of hits and whiffs. Don’t worry about those attendance numbers!!! pic.twitter.com/GBN0VHJwxR – BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) 21 October 2023

Either way, the Red Wings made the Senators pay with a power play that went 3-5, including converting a drawn penalty by DeBrincat. It’s arguable that a young Senators team allowed the emotions surrounding DeBrincat’s return (and perhaps a growing rivalry) to get the best of them, leading to what Tkachuk described as a “disappointing” loss.

In the long run, did the situation really work out for everyone?

Again, this isn’t the last laugh, but the opening chapter of a potential rivalry.

The Senators and Red Wings will face off three times in the regular season, with their next game on November 16 in Detroit.

Right away, it’s easy to see why DeBrincat would see this divorce with the Senators as a win for everyone, as he’s playing closer to home and is starting to warm up in a bigger role than he expected with the Senators.

Senators fans can take solace in asking: Would the team have been comfortable giving Jake Sanderson an eight-year extension if DeBrincat had signed a long-term deal with Ottawa?

Ultimately, it will take years to find out who really gets the last laugh.

Source