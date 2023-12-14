Alex Brummer: Why the Bank of England should cut interest rates today

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey is not known for taking bold decisions. But if there was ever an opportunity to do so, it is now.

The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) – which Bailey heads – is due to review interest rates today. At 5.25 percent, this rate is currently at its highest level in 15 years.

Cutting it by at least a quarter percent would avoid economic stagnation and possibly even recession.

The latest official data showed the economy shrank 0.3 percent in October, with manufacturing, construction and services sectors all slowing.

Therefore, now is the time to show economic courage and reduce rates. Such a move would demonstrate that the UK supports growth, free from EU constraints.

And yet analysts expect the bank’s nine-member decision-making committee to keep interest rates at 5.25 percent.

Mr Bailey believes this is important to curb inflation and reduce the cost of living. But evidence is accumulating that global prices are coming down – and with a bang.

Supply chain problems due to Covid and the war in Ukraine are becoming history. The next challenge facing global commerce may be deflation: falling prices.

Meanwhile, away from Britain, inflation in both North America and continental Europe is falling toward the 2 percent target – and at a surprising pace.

Forecasters, including bankers at Goldman Sachs, are rewriting their predictions. Goods are becoming increasingly cheaper.

Here in the UK, despite disruptive strikes by Aslef train drivers and junior doctors, fears of a wage-price spiral – whereby prices and wages rise together – are coming to an end.

Average wage growth fell to 7.2 percent last month, much lower than the high of 8.5 percent in August this year. And markets are responding to this decline in prices and wages.

Yields on British government bonds fell 0.05 percent to 3.9 percent in the latest trading. Traders are now betting that the Bank of England will cut rates to 4.25 percent by the end of next year. In 2021, the Bank of England was extremely slow to recognize that inflation was about to rise.

Eventually, taking the initiative from the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, interest rates were lifted to combat inflation. After 14 consecutive increases, we reached the current figure of 5.25 percent.

But I believe now is the time for the Bank to lead rather than follow and become the first among the major central banks to lower interest rates.

In recent months it has become clear that dramatic increases in the price of basic commodities like energy and grains have created the inflationary chaos of recent years.

But these odd prices are now coming down. As a result, there is little need to keep interest rates so high.

Now is the time to give consumers the confidence to spend and companies the will to invest. This means reducing the interest rate.

The Bank’s already fragile reputation would be shattered if it pushed Britain into an unnecessary and unwanted economic recession by applying the monetary brakes.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk