Alex Brummer says M&S should rebuild its most famous stores

There is huge affection in the UK for Marks & Spencer and its flagship Marble Arch store in Oxford Street. As a child visiting London from the south coast during the holiday season was a wonderful experience, as it still must be for millions of visitors from the British Isles and abroad.

The Arch, as the store was known to its staff, with its Art Deco limestone curved walls and distinctive bronze windows, stood proudly next to the magnificent Ionic columns and luxury shopping of Selfridges.

Relatives from the United States and Israel would come to my house with empty suitcases ready for their big shop.

Oxford Street at its peak was a festival of lights and lavish window displays. I remember the excitement of going up and down the wooden escalators of grand stores including House of Fraser, Debenhams, John Lewis and the now forgotten Thomas Wallis, which was part of a nationwide chain of department stores founded by my wife’s grandfather Maurice Lerman .

Most have now disappeared and been replaced by fast fashion outlets and misfit candy stores.

Britain’s most famous high street is undergoing a much-needed transformation. About 17 sites have been given permission for demolition and 42 shops, or 16 per cent of the total, are lying vacant.

In March 2021 the management team of a revitalized M&S, where Stuart Machin is co-chief executive, announced plans to close the Marble Arch store and replace it with a modern glass and steel structure with offices on the upper floors. of.

I saw it as an act of commercial vandalism. Amidst the stories of asbestos and air conditioning nightmares – all the talk of there being no other option than demolition I regarded as the usual corporate mistake.

So when Communities Secretary Michael Gove rejected the M&S development plan approved by Westminster City Council in May 2023 I cheered from the rooftops.

However, since then I have stood on the rooftop with M&S executives and personally witnessed the ugly crowd of buildings that make up the complex. I have seen access difficulties and wastage of space in London’s prime West End real estate.

And I have changed my mind. I was wrong and now I recognize it. So definitely Gov.

My tour of the site began with the exterior. Far from being a coherent building, the store consists of three separate structures, all on different levels, connected by strange passageways and tunnels. The delivery platform is located in the center of a dilapidated quadrangle which, under the new plans, will have a piazza with outdoor seating and an M&S deli and café.

Back inside we started going to the dining room. Doors will have to be kept open for ventilation. The air conditioning is broken and cannot be repaired. Snowstorm welcomes buyers in winter. In summer it is like a sauna. The store has had to import 40 free-standing air conditioners.

We move upstairs through a maze of corridors and stockrooms. Racks of valuable clothes are stored in dank conditions and overhead pipes leak which requires constant maintenance.

On the second floor, in the children’s clothing section, store managers face serious performance problems due to large, ugly structural columns.

The third floor displays the beautiful new Jaeger range of womenswear. Customers have no idea about the leaking sewers, asbestos, hanging wires and exposed pipes behind the scenes. On the upper floors, taking up what could be valuable floor space, there is loads of abandoned industrial equipment. There are generators that don’t work and huge air conditioners that don’t work anymore.

Some of these remains belong in a science museum, not M&S, says operations director Sacha Berendzi.

He tells me: ‘We have seven floors, but we can only trade from four of them. The higher you go the hotter it gets.’

As manager of The Ark for a decade, no one understood its shortcomings better than Berendji.

It’s still the group’s highest-turnover store, but it’s 45 per cent larger than the newly opened outlet in Birmingham and 35 per cent larger than the main Liverpool branch, so it’s not pulling its weight.

Would it be possible to preserve the Art Deco fascia and build back? Yes, but only at a prohibitive price. M&S is seeking a judicial review of the government’s decision amid rising costs.

The current plan costs more than £200 million and will take four years, before the revenue sacrificed is calculated.

The company is already exploring options such as a 30,000 sq ft food store in Mayfair and the exclusive clothing range – only seen at The Ark – being moved to the Pantheon store down Oxford Street, which is located on the Elizabeth Line. The station is undergoing a renaissance as a result. nearby.

The arch requires complete reconstruction. There is excitement to create a new symbolic store paying tribute to the rich history of M&S.

A brand new building will help restore Oxford Street to its former glory.

Don’t let bad old memories come in the way.

