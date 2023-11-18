Delish editors handpick every product we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

A great gift for the coffee lover in your life, this electric milk frother can create frothy goodness for everything from lattes to cappucinos.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Are you looking for a kitchen gadget that will save you most of the time in the kitchen? This viral food chopper comes with four interchangeable stainless-steel blades designed to chop and spiralize even the toughest produce like potatoes.

Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer

Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer

Since a fully cooked turkey is a Sure For any holiday dinner, this meat thermometer will come in handy reading the internal temperature of the bird in just three seconds.

AUOON Clip-on Strainer Silicone for All Pots and Pans

AUOON Clip-on Strainer Silicone for All Pots and Pans

Tired of losing stuff down the drain? This strainer tool can clamp onto most pots, pans, and bowls and will take up less cabinet space than a traditional colander.

With the holidays approaching, you’ll want all the tools to hit every nook and cranny of the menu. This oil sprayer can help you easily coat your turkey for crispy results or drizzle just the right amount of vinegar on your salad.

Elite Gourmet Sandwich Panini Maker

Elite Gourmet Sandwich Panini Maker

Say goodbye to crumbly toppings and misshapen slices. These sturdy stainless steel pizza scissors can help you cut cheese, toppings, and crust for super clean cuts.

Can’t you live without your morning smoothie? This blender will not only blend ingredients in just seconds, but it is also very easy to clean thanks to its removable blade and dishwasher-friendly cup.

With seven browning settings, this retro-inspired toaster will help you serve toast in any style you like.

Amson Robotvist Jar Opener

Amson Robotvist Jar Opener

File this under life-saving devices we wish we would have known about sooner. This electric jar opener makes easy work of opening any stubborn jar or bottle (be it for spaghetti sauce, soda, or salad dressing).

Sangkon Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Mill Set

Sangkon Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Mill Set

Grind your food to perfection every time with this electric mill set, which includes three adjustable coarse settings and an LED light for better viewing.

Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee and Tea Maker

Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee and Tea Maker

A must-have for French press lovers, this coffee maker is designed with a steel plunger and filter that prevents ground beans from spilling out when pouring fresh brew.

Secura Electric Wine Opener

Secura Electric Wine Opener

This electric wine opener comes with a foil cutter and can open a bottle in about six seconds. cheers to that!

Zulay Kitchen Premium Garlic Press

Zulay Kitchen Premium Garlic Press

This versatile tool will not only help you mince garlic, but it’s also great for crushing onions, nuts and seeds for toppings, as well as pressing ginger.

Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick Immersion Blender

Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick Immersion Blender

Don’t want to bother with the hassle of using a full-sized blender? Thousands of reviewers say this best-selling immersion blender, with eight speeds and an ergonomic non-slip handle, blends and purees even the thickest ingredients with ease.

Gracenell Circle Ice Cube Tray

Gracenell Circle Ice Cube Tray

Add a little flavor to your drinks on the rocks with this handy set of ice trays that can make up to 66 sphere cubes. Bonus: It also comes with two straws, an ice scoop, ice tongs, and a storage bin.

Geidel Rotary Cheese Grater

Geidel Rotary Cheese Grater

Fresh grated cheese? Yes, please! This rotary grater has three interchangeable blades that are built to shred, shred, and grate cheese (and even fruits, vegetables, and nuts!) up to 12 times faster than a standard shredder.

Carriage Mini Bag Sealer Heat Seal

Carriage Mini Bag Sealer Heat Seal

Don’t be fooled: This hair straightener-looking device will actually help you save your snacks by heat-sealing bags to prevent oxidation and moisture growth.

Ecolution Micro-Pop Microwave Popcorn Popper

Ecolution Micro-Pop Microwave Popcorn Popper

There’s nothing like fresh popcorn on movie night. Skip the pain of popping kernels on the stove with this handy microwave popper that lets you easily measure kernels and buttery toppings for serving, then whip up a bowl in minutes.

Greater Goods Gray Food Scale

Greater Goods Gray Food Scale

This food scale can weigh up to 11 pounds of any ingredient down to its exact gram measurement.

