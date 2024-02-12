Aldi launches £550 million expansion with 1,500 new jobs and plans for 500 stores to lure customers back as the discount retailer loses out to rivals

Aldi sees UK grocery sales fall from 10.2% in September 2023 to 9.3% in January

Aldi has launched a £550 million expansion campaign to win back shoppers after losing out to rivals in January this year.

The discount retailer aims to eventually open 500 new stores and create more than 1,500 new jobs across the country, as well as upgrade its existing stores.

Despite seeing record sales due to the cost-of-living crisis, Aldi faced a decline in UK grocery sales from a peak of 10.2% in September 2023 to 9.3% in January, according to Kantar.

Despite this, Aldi recorded its biggest Christmas sales ever in 2023, with sales increasing by 8% to more than £1.5 billion.

It’s been ‘a remarkable year’ for Aldi, which now has a 9.6% share of the UK supermarket sector according to the latest Kantar figures.

Fellow rival Lidl welcomed almost 4.5 million more shoppers through its doors last Christmas, with its busiest trading day being Friday, December 22.

Mr Hurley said: ‘We continue to welcome more and more new customers through our doors – people are coming for our low prices but staying for our award-winning quality and British sourcing.’

‘However, there are still areas of the country where there is no Aldi, or where more or larger stores are needed to meet demand.

‘This is the target of our 2024 expansion plans. ‘We now have over 1,000 stores across the UK, but there are many more Aldi stores to come in 2024 and beyond.’

Aldi is looking for freehold town-centre or city-edge sites that are approximately 1.5 acres and can accommodate a 20,000-square-foot store with approximately 100 parking spaces.

Ideally, each location will be near a main road with good visibility and accessibility.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk