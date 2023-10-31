Alchemy Software Releases Catalyst 2023 Localization Management Platform

New version of TransPerfect’s visual localization software adds major features

DUBLIN and NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Alchemy Software Development, a global leader in visual localization solutions and a division of TransPerfect, is celebrating its 21st anniversary with the release of Alchemy Catalyst 2023, its latest enterprise Is the version. Localization solution. Already recognized for its pioneering support of leading software formats, Alchemy Catalyst 2023 includes new features that further streamline the software localization process.

Alchemy Software Development’s Catalyst platform is the translation solution of choice for multinational organizations that want to automate their localization for foreign markets. Visual reporting tools help identify risks throughout the localization process, while advanced translation memory technology increases overall translation accuracy and reduces implementation costs and turnaround time.

Alchemy Catalyst 2023 includes the following new features:

Support for Dot Net 5+:

Users are now able to localize binaries and .resx files written in the latest .NET versions from .NET 5 onwards (currently .NET 5, .NET 6, .NET 7).

Native support for Markdown files:

Markdown files (.md, .markdown) are now natively parsed and rendered as HTML for fully visual localization.

Filter the navigator by resource status:

A feature request from our user base, this allows users to filter files by condition at the navigator level (for example, files with only untranslated segments, or files with fuzzy segments only, or files with only memos, Etcetera).

Enhancements to Partition Engine:

Automatic segmentation has been extended to Win32 and .NET binaries as well as string tables inside database files (DDFs). It allows automatic segmentation of html/xml content embedded in those resources. The segmentation can also be changed manually after parsing (by further segmenting or appending already segmented text). Additionally, custom segmentation rules now accept tags as delimiters for improved accuracy.

“Catalyst 2023 is unique in its sophistication of software file formats support,” said Mark Haggerty, chief technology officer at TransPerfect. “No other translation tool can be seamlessly integrated into the software creation process, while also reducing the challenges faced by developers and engineers tasked with the simultaneous shipment of software to world markets “

For more information, visit the Alchemy Catalyst website: https://www.alchemysoftware.com/products/alchemy_catalyst.html

About Alchemy Software Development

Alchemy Software Development’s flagship product, Alchemy Catalyst, is the market leader in visual localization technology. Eighty percent of the world’s largest software companies use Alchemy Catalyst to accelerate entry into international markets, improve revenue growth opportunities, and reduce costs.

With more than 20,000 licenses worldwide, Alchemy Catalyst is the premier choice among professional development companies, localization service providers, and global technology leaders such as Siemens, Apple, Philips, and HP.

Alchemy Software Development is a division of TransPerfect. For more information about the company and its products, please visit www.alchemysoftware.com,

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect provides a full range of services in 170+ languages ​​to clients around the world. More than 5,000 global organizations use TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® product suite to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and customer service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect’s global headquarters is in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website www.transperfect.com.

