Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance: Cineles chooses New Mexico for major expansion

Company plans to invest $95 million in Albuquerque facility, add 5 soundstages

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and Cinelease, Inc. And CineLeague Studios officials today announced that the entertainment services company has selected its Albuquerque site for a new investment and significant expansion.

“Cinelease is another leading company that recognizes that New Mexico’s strong workforce and competitive business environment make our state an ideal location,” said Governor Lujan Grisham. “This partnership will bring hundreds of productions to the state, supporting jobs in production and film while boosting economic activity to help New Mexico communities and families.”

“As Cineles expands into Albuquerque, the message is clear – New Mexico is the destination of choice for the film industry. This collaboration underscores our commitment to fostering a dynamic film community and creating more economic opportunities for our families Is,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.

Pending approvals and incentive agreements, Cinelays in Albuquerque will invest $95 million in New Mexico, which will include five soundstages and two support buildings, essentially replacing its current location at 9201 Pan American Freeway NE, Albuquerque, 87113. Will double it.

CineLeague Studios, a leader in the film production industry, has established itself as a premier studio model, providing high-quality production space and services with expert support in film-friendly cities throughout North America. Cinelys, Inc. Created as a division of Cinelys, renowned for its excellence in lighting and capture equipment for over four decades, Cinelys Studios now boasts a portfolio of 42 soundstages, spanning nearly two million square feet of studios across six states. Location included. This expansion not only brings CineLease’s extensive expertise in the industry but also strengthens its commitment to New Mexico’s film community, where CineLease has provided dedicated service for nearly 15 years.

“New Mexico is an excellent state for the entertainment business and is currently operating above capacity. “By expanding to Cineleigh Studios – Albuquerque, we are positioned to provide a home for the future of film and television in the state,” said Gannon Murphy of Cineleigh Studios. “We will work closely with the community and various programs to help empower and train the growing workforce.”

If the agreements are finalized as expected, the company plans to add 12 full-time employees in Albuquerque by 2033 and guarantee production spending within the facility of at least $80 million per year, which New Mexico Film Have sufficient funds to qualify as a partner. As defined by the Legislature under Senate Bill 2, a 2019 law amending the New Mexico Film Tax Credit.

According to a New Mexico Department of Economic Development (EDD) analysis, Cinelea’s spending in the state, as well as the expansion that will capture production now leaving the state, will generate a direct economic impact of $227 million over the coming decade.

Max Gruner, economic development director for the city of Albuquerque, said Albuquerque was recognized by Moviemaker magazine as one of the top cities for filmmakers to live and work in the United States, ranking second in North America. . This identity is due to the city’s vibrant film industry. “Cinelease’s substantial investment in Albuquerque will further contribute to the success of that industry. “This project not only secures jobs and economic growth but also solidifies Albuquerque’s position as a premier location for film production,” Gruner said.

“Expanding sound stages in Albuquerque isn’t just about creating space; This is about developing a thriving film industry,” said Cindy McCrossan, Albuquerque’s film liaison. “Attracting more productions to our area is completely dependent on the presence of more independent, purpose-built sound stages. The initiative is set to attract even greater numbers of filmmakers.”

Pending a final agreement, the State of New Mexico has pledged $6.7 million from EDD’s LEDA job-creation fund to support the expansion. The City of Albuquerque has pledged an additional $1 million to supplement its municipal LEDA funding, as well as an industrial revenue bond issuance. LEDA (Local Economic Development Act) assistance will be paid in installments as the business meets certain economic development standards. The planned expansion will be completed in two phases over five years.

“Every year, productions are eager to film in New Mexico’s unique landscapes, and sometimes that’s not possible due to limited stage space,” said Amber Dodson, director of the New Mexico Film Office. “This disruption could translate into lost opportunities for our fast-growing film industry. The Synelis extension changes that equation. This is an investment that ensures New Mexico can capture these productions, create thousands of good jobs and continue to grow the thriving cinematic infrastructure in New Mexico.

The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance is providing technical assistance to Cineleas for the business expansion project.

Danielle Casey, President and CEO of the Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance, said, “Cinelease’s decision is a great confirmation that the Albuquerque region is indeed a prime location for continued film industry expansion.” “Cinelys is committed to investing in New Mexico’s workforce and building career pathways so we can secure the future of this industry in our state. It was a pleasure to provide support to their consulting team during the decision-making process.”

Cineles has demonstrated a strong commitment to volunteer work in the communities it serves and, if the expansion moves forward, is expected to reach an agreement with the New Mexico Media Arts Collective, which will provide student workforce training and equipment. Will help in charity, as well as continue his work. Local non-profits are supporting local filmmakers.

