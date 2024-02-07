From rousing indie soundscapes via ’90s Californian alt-rock to melodic stadium anthems, here’s our pick of three albums celebrating a major anniversary this month.

Advertisement

Every month of 2024, Euronews Culture takes a trip down memory lane and picks a trio of albums that celebrate a major milestone.

(The January trio, if you missed them, can be found Here,

These are three records you should choose to (re)discover as they turn 10, 20 and 30 years old respectively this February.

Turing 10: Wild Beasts in 2024 – Present Tense

(Release date: 25 February 2014)

British indie rockers Wild Beasts played together for 16 years, and it’s no exaggeration to say that they were once one of the UK’s hottest talents. The subdued vocals of members Tom Fleming and Hayden Thorpe are sorely missed, but the band have left five superb albums to show for it, each with their own merits and always boasting impeccable production. And this year, perhaps their most successful album turned 10 years old.

Following 2011’s excellent and melodic-sounding ‘Smother’, the band’s fourth album, ‘Present Tense’ sees Wild Beasts hone their synth leanings, but this time with a more lyrical sensibility. In fact, ‘Present Tense’ may be their most emotional album, as the band’s sharp observations on masculinity, sex and sexuality are met with an added dose of romance, a stark contrast to the lad-rock of the time that Made countless NME covers. Not that ‘Present Tense’ sees them losing their signature swagger, as their sleek R&B-indebted pop feels incredibly foreboding. The emotion is there, but there’s a directness to this record that was absent on ‘Smother’ and their second album, ‘Two Dancers’.

The track that gets the most attention is opener ‘Wanderlust’ and its slow rumble, which sounds both menacing and catchy. Further down the tracklist, songs like ‘Daughters’, ‘Mecca’ and the mesmerizing ‘Nature Boy’ show a band at the peak of their powers, their talent perfectly matched with their ambitions.

Wild Beasts’ final album would arrive two years later with the underrated ‘Boy King’, which was a fitting swansong in 2016 despite poor reviews. However, if there is one album it would be nice to start when Wild Beasts has it. By you, it’s ‘present tense’. It’s dense, but never impenetrable, and its euphoric collection of songs collide with each other to plunge you into a dirge unlike any other.

Yes, we are fans. Can you tell?

Also turning 10 in January: Hooray for the Riff Raff’s brilliant ‘Small Town Heroes’; Beck’s Grammy Award-winning twelfth album ‘Morning Phase’; Arguably St. Vincent’s best album, ‘St. Vincent’.

Turning 20 in 2024: Melissa Auf der Maur – Auf der Maur

(Release date: 02 February 2004)

An obvious pick for an album that turns 20 this month would be German-born British composer and pianist Max Richter’s ‘The Blue Notebook’, a post-classical masterpiece that has topped our ranking. The best European albums of the 21st century so far, However, we like to shake things up around here, and we thought it best to shine a light on an album that probably never got the praise it deserved. We’re talking about Melissa Auf der Maur’s eponymous debut album, which is celebrating its two decades.

Prior to ‘Auf Der Maur’, the Canadian musician was best known as the bassist extraordinaire for the bands Hole and The Smashing Pumpkins, replacing D’Arcy on the Pumpkins line-up in the early 2000s. Once the band’s Sacred and Profane Tour ended, they split up (only to re-emerge four years later… and they’ve never been as good since). Auf der Maur obviously had no plans to continue his music career, but he gave it a good go anyway – and we’re glad he did.

‘Auf Der Maur’ is a riff-filled gem that features stomper after stomper – a kind of guitar-driven, arena-scale beast that never holds back, or lacks oomph or melody. Although the themes and lyrics may often betray the fact that this is a debut album, you’ll be very much having a good time with the impressive amount of rock tunes.

Auf der Maur’s sensual vocal delivery is perfect for skipping over the cracks, and guest musicians and collaborators, including The Smashing Pumpkins’ James Iha, Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme and Kyuss’s Brandt Bjork, have contributed to the record. Gave a powerful kick. , The influence of his band runs deep everywhere, but Auf der Maur have made it their own.

It must be said that the album is a bit top-heavy, with most of the goods delivered in the first half. Standout tracks include ‘Real a Lie’, ‘Skin Receiver’ and the more mellow ‘Taste You’, which features guest vocalist Mark Lanegan. This last one is positively dripping in sex, and if you can find a French copy of the album, you’ll get to enjoy a rendition of Auf der Maur in French, which somehow works much better. à la franchise Compared to the original English version.

Check it out for yourself:

Also turning 20 in February: ‘The Blue Notebook’ by Max Richter; Kanye West’s ‘The College Dropout’.

Advertisement

Turning 30 in 2024: Pavement – Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain

(Release date: 14 February 1994)

Like Wild Beasts, Pavement also didn’t last and gave us only five albums in their decade-long career. However, distinctive Californian rockers made the most of it, releasing records that captured the 1990s spirit that makes Stephen Malkmus and his delightful group indispensable when it comes to the stellar underground pop-rock of the beloved decade.

Often described as the epitome of the slacker sound (or what could now be described as proto-hipster), their brand of lo-fi/alt-rock has a lot going on behind the surface.

Although there’s no shortage of love for ‘Wowie Zowie’ and especially their debut ‘Slanted & Enchanted’, our favorite is Pavement’s second release, ‘Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain’.

While ‘Slanted and Enchanted’ is a delightful statement of intent, there’s no denying that its follow-up is better in every way: the songs are richer (“Elevate Me Later, Range Life and Fillmore Jive” in particular are favourites), the focus is sharper, the cohesion greater, and it also gave the band their biggest mainstream hits – ‘Cut Your Hair’ and ‘Gold Soundz’. They probably weren’t looking for a hit – especially when you consider the sheer weirdness of songs like ‘Hit the Plane Down’ and ‘5-4=Unity’ – but hey, who’s complaining?

Advertisement

When you just want to give full marks to an album, what else is there to say? Maybe she’s ‘Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain’ hot when she needs to be, charming when she wants to be, and downright awkward when she feels like it.

Overall, a perfect indie masterpiece and the quintessential Pavement record.

Will turn 30 in February: Ben Harper’s debut album ‘Welcome to the Cruel World’.

Source