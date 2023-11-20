November 20, 2023
Albion Development VCT PLC: Interim Management Statement


Albion Development VCT PLC
LEI Code 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38
Interim Management Statement

Introduction
I present the interim management statement of Albion Development VCT PLC (the “Company”) for the period 1 July 2023 to 30 September 2023.

Performance and Dividends
The company’s unaudited net asset value (“NAV”) as at 30 September 2023 was £120.13 million or 88.58 pence per share (excluding treasury shares). Following the filing of the dividend of 2.29 pence per share paid to shareholders on 29 September 2023 on the register on 8 September 2023, this is a decrease of 0.88 pence per share (0.98%) since 30 June 2023.

Fundraising and sharing issues
During the period from 1 July 2023 to 30 September 2023, the Company issued the following shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (and are included in the net asset value figures as at 30 September 2023 above):

date

Number of shares issued

issue price per share

Net investment of £’000

29 September 2023

567,025

89.46p

488

The Company announced on 12 October 2023 that, subject to receiving the requisite regulatory approvals, it intends to launch a prospectus top up offer of new ordinary shares. Full details of the offer will be included in a prospectus which is expected to be published ahead of the launch in early January 2024.

portfolio
The following investments have been made during the period 1 July 2023 to 30 September 2023:

new investments

£000s

action

phasecraft

418

software for quantum computers

kenek

171

Workbench Software for Lenders

total new investments

589

further investment

£000s

action

gravity

568

API Management Platform

Umed

391

A middleware technology platform that enables life sciences organizations to conduct medical research programs

excelex

89

Data Extraction and Analysis Technology for Private Capital Markets

total additional investment

1,048

Top ten holdings (as on September 30, 2023)

portfolio company

carrying value
£000s

% of net worth

action

Quantexa

24,958

20.8

Network analytics platform for financial crime detection

Proveca

9,131

7.6

improvement of medicines for children

Egress Software Technologies

8,890

7.4

Encrypted email and file transfer service provider

Oviva

4,424

3.7

A Technology Enabled Service Business in Medical Nutrition Therapy (MNT)

Radnor House School (Topco)

3,552

3.0

Independent schools for children aged 2-18

evewell group

2,618

2.2

Operators and developers of women’s health centers focusing on fertility

Chonais River Hydro

2,288

1.9

Owner and operator of a 2 MW hydro-electric scheme in the Scottish Highlands

Street by Street Solar Program

2,199

1.8

Owner and operator of photovoltaic systems on domestic properties in the UK

converter media

1,872

1.6

digital lead generation software

Regenerco Renewable Energy

1,804

1.5

Generator of renewable energy from roof top solar installations

Full details of the Company's portfolio can be found on the Company's webpage on the Manager's website

share buy-back
During the period from 1 July 2023 to 30 September 2023, the company purchased 533,338 shares for £456,000 (including stamp duty) at a price of 84.99 pence per share. All shares are to be kept in the treasury.

The Board’s policy remains to buy back shares in the market, provided that such purchases are in the best interests of the Company, including the maintenance of adequate resources for investment in existing and new portfolio companies and the continued payment of dividends to shareholders.

As far as market conditions and liquidity permit, the Board intends to provide a discount of approximately 5% to the net asset value for such buy-backs.

Material events and transactions after the end of the period

  • As announced on 6 October 2023, the company sold a portion of its stake in Quantexa at its current holding price for return proceeds of £2.7 million; And

  • As announced on 30 October 2023, following a formal tender process, Johnston Carmichael LLP was appointed auditor of the company.

No other material events or transactions have occurred after the date of this announcement.

further information
Further information regarding historical and current financial performance and other useful shareholder information can be found on the Company's webpage on the Manager's website.

Ben Larkin, President
20 November 2023

For further information please contact:
Vikas Hansrani
operating partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850

Source

