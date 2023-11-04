Alberta should expect ‘complex and multi-year process’ if it leaves CPP: Freeland

If Alberta wants to leave the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and create its own, it should be prepared for a long and complex process, according to Canada’s finance minister, who met with his provincial counterparts on Friday.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said, “Alberta has the right to make its own choice, but this is an issue that involves and affects every single Canadian.”

“This will be a complex and multi-year process and it will take place at a time of real uncertainty, geopolitical uncertainty, global economic uncertainty.”

The meeting of finance ministers comes a day after Alberta introduced a bill laying the groundwork for a possible stand-alone program.

The bill mandates a referendum be held before a province leaves the National Pension Plan, but does not require the government to accept the result of the vote.

Alberta asked Ottawa to provide an estimate as to how much of the property the province will get, and today the federal government said it is working to get that number.

Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner said, “It’s appreciated that the Feds have finally agreed to seek the Chief Actuary’s opinion on what the asset drain will be.”

A report commissioned by the Alberta government estimated that the province owed 53 per cent of CPP funding. However, economists and the CPP investment board said the figure was more likely to be between 16 and 20 percent.

Ottawa says another number to consider is how many international social security agreements will need to be negotiated to cover workers who spend part of their careers abroad. Quebec has social security agreements with 39 countries and Canada with 60 countries.

Quebec created its own pension plan at the same time as the CPP 60 years ago. Never left a province.

Some Albertans are wary of potential change, including unionized labour.

Gil McGowan, president of the Alberta Federation of Labour, said, “The working Albertans that we represent have made it really clear that they do not support at all this crazy notion of taking Alberta out of the Canada Pension Plan “

Premier Danielle Smith said she won’t call a referendum on CPP departure until final numbers are in on how much the province will get if it leaves the federal plan.

“We put it out publicly to have a conversation about: ‘Is this something we should pursue?’” Horner said.

