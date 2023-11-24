Alberta Premier Danielle Smith won’t reveal what happened to her government’s promise to hold a face-to-face meeting with Citizens in December on leaving the Canada Pension Plan.

But Smith says thousands of people spoke out or participated in five recent telephone town hall consultations.

“We have seen an extraordinary number of people participate,” Smith told the House during question time on Thursday.

“I believe our numbers are around 75,000, around 100,000 people have participated online.

“We’re going to ask the chairman of that committee, Jim Dinning, to tell us where we stand.”

1:36 Alberta Federation of Labor reports the province is opposed to the CPP leaving

NDP Leader Rachel Notley said it was Dinning herself who promised in mid-October that in-person meetings would take place in December.

Story continues below advertisement

Notley said Smith’s response “sounds to me like a defense and another broken promise.”

Dunning’s panel concluded its fifth and final telephone town hall Wednesday night without updating the December meetings.

Nearly six weeks earlier, Dinning had announced in the first telephone town hall on October 16 that the next step would be in-person town hall sessions in December, characterizing such meetings as integral to taking an in-depth look at key points of concern. Will go.

“(Telephone) town hall meetings give us an opportunity to hear what the issues are,” Dinning said at the time.

1:45 Freeland, provincial and territorial finance ministers discuss potential Alberta CPP exit

“By then, we’ll have a better idea of ​​what some of people’s concerns are, and we can start addressing them in a more focused way in one-on-one town hall sessions.

Story continues below advertisement

Dinning said: “We will have face-to-face meetings in December.”

On Wednesday, Dinning told callers, “We will consider what we heard in these five town hall meetings and decide on next steps.

“You will hear from us in the coming days.”

NDP Deputy House Leader Heather Sweet told reporters it would be difficult for Dinning’s panel to stage manage in-person meetings, adding that the majority of Albertans have been making it clear they do not want to leave the CPP.

1:52 Chief actuary will calculate ‘reasonable’ Alberta CPP exit costs: Freeland

Previous Video Next Video

“When you do telephone town halls, you filter out the questions,” Sweet said.

“When you’re in person, you have to have the true, honest facts, and you have to be willing to listen to the people in the room, and this government has clearly said they’re not willing to do that.” Are.”

Story continues below advertisement

The NDP has already begun its in-person debate and announced five more for the coming weeks.

The party said hundreds of people attended an event in Edmonton last week and showed overwhelming consensus to remain in the CPP — a sentiment the NDP says matches its survey of more than 37,000 respondents.

Wednesday’s town hall by dining panel again featured a mix of comments for and against an Alberta-only plan, with most callers having questions about how such a plan would work.

2:01 Some Alberta retirees fear ‘ridiculous’ new pension plan as province previews CPP exit strategy

Many callers said the plan encourages a discouraging “me, me, me” attitude on the part of Albertans. Others said the less Ottawa does the better, with one caller saying, “I know (the feds) are going to screw me over just like they screw everyone else.”

Story continues below advertisement

Also Thursday, the Alberta Federation of Labor called on Dinning to resign from the panel in an open letter, saying its readiness to shut down or refute callers who disagree with the Alberta Pension Plan leads many to reject its legitimacy. One of the reasons.

related news

‘No brainer’: Alberta panel hears callers urging province to secede from Canada Pension Plan

AFL president Gil McGowan wrote, “Telephone town hall participants correctly described this entire process as ‘a result in the pursuit of legalization’.”

Finance Minister Nate Horner rejected McGowan’s letter in a statement, saying the AFL has a formal relationship with the NDP.

Dinning’s panel is tasked with gathering information and presenting it to Smith in the spring. Smith will then decide whether there is enough interest to take it to a referendum.

The dining panel is focusing debate on a government-commissioned report that calculates that Alberta, with its relatively high incomes and young population, could thrive with its own plan. The report said Alberta is owed $334 billion, multiplied by its workforce’s contributions multiplied by compound interest, more than half the CPP’s assets.

Other provinces have expressed concerns about what would happen to the CPP if Alberta left. In response, federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has asked the Chief Actuary to provide an estimate.

Smith has said that if the Fed and Alberta cannot agree on the exit number, the issue may have to be decided by the courts – a process that could take years.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

Source: www.bing.com