Alberta BMO customer stuck after nearly $10K goes missing from account

An Alberta woman says she will have to repay nearly $10,000 — including interest — after her credit line was drained and money was transferred from her Bank of Montreal account without her permission.

Charlene McNeil, 37, said she panicked when she received a credit limit alert email on the evening of Aug. 28, informing her she only had $33 of available credit left on her $15,000 credit line at BMO .

She checked her account, saw that a lot of money was missing, and immediately called the bank’s corporate hotline to report it.

The next morning at her local branch in Tofield, Alta., she learned that $10,300 from her credit line had been transferred to her checking account. Then, $9,702 was sent from her checking account to a bill payer she did not recognize.

BMO investigated the transaction but the missing amount will not be reimbursed. McNeil is now responsible for repaying the money plus 10.8 percent interest.

“This is a huge loss for our family,” McNeil told CBC News.

He said the incident has taken a toll on him mentally, his trust in banks has been shaken and he has felt like a criminal despite having done nothing wrong.

McNeil lives on a farm near the central Alberta town of Tofield and has been a BMO customer since she was a child. She said she never worried about the money in her accounts because she felt careful about her personal information.

BMO investigation

McNeil said that a few days after first reporting the incident, he spoke on the phone with a bank employee, who told him that BMO had decided not to reimburse him the amount, but that he would take his case to the Customer Complaint Appeals Office. Can increase.

At Banks’s recommendation, he explained what had happened to the RCMP and that he had wiped his phone in case it contained any viruses. He provided the bank with proof of both steps.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said Camrose RCMP are continuing to investigate a Sept. 1 report of fraud between $5,000 and $10,000.

BMO spokesman Jeff Roman said the bank is unable to disclose details of the customer’s incident because it prioritizes customer privacy. He encouraged CBC News to examine the test result letter sent by the bank to the customer.

“It contains important information regarding the facts of this situation,” Roman said in an emailed statement.

McNeil shared the Oct. 10 letter with CBC News. It says the device used to access her bank account triggered a one-time passcode, which was sent by text to her phone number, successfully retrieved and entered.

“If you were not the one who inputted your bank card number, secret online banking password, and one-time passcode, you either somehow disclosed this information, or allowed someone to access any of your devices (computer, cellphone) may have been compromised to gain access to this information,” wrote senior investigator Gary Jasper.

He said in the letter that it was his responsibility to safeguard McNeil’s bank card numbers, passwords, passcodes and devices, not the bank.

McNeil said she only uses her phone to log into online banking. She does not remember receiving the two-factor authentication code that day, and did not share her password with anyone, not even her husband.

He said he wondered whether his phone had been compromised during a work trip to a conference in Las Vegas.

McNeil said she tries not to use public Wi-Fi networks but may have done so during the Vegas trip.

Dissatisfied with the bank’s response, McNeil said he had a long phone conversation with Jasper.

Subsequently, the branch manager of BMO in Tofield verbally offered to reimburse him $500.

McNeil still hopes to recover the full amount and has filed a complaint with the Dispute Resolution Service, the Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments (OBSI).

what could have happened?

According to OBSI data, about 500 cases of fraud were opened between January and July this year.

The top banking issue reported to the Industry Ombudsman is fraud.

And as of June 30, more than $280 million was lost to fraud this year, according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

John Zbiuk, chair of the cybersecurity program at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology, said there are a number of ways bad actors can access others’ bank accounts.

A common method is to impersonate a bank and trick users into giving up their login credentials or allowing remote access to their device.

John Zbiuk, chair of NAIT’s cybersecurity program, said there are many ways bad actors can access others’ bank accounts and personal information. (Madeleine Cummings/CBC)

Other methods include obtaining passwords from the data breacher and persuading people to download malware disguised as useful applications.

As far as McNeil’s public Wi-Fi theory is concerned, Zbiuk said that if a network is not secure, it is very easy for attackers to intercept a connection and observe everything that happens on the device.

“Public Wi-Fi should be avoided at all costs,” he said.

Zbiuk also recommends changing passwords every two months, signing up for multi-factor authentication, regularly checking bank accounts, and researching apps before downloading them.

