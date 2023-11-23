Albert Lin explores ancient secrets with cutting-edge technology

Albert Lynn photographed in front of the Chachapoyas Sarcophagi during his quest to find the lost city , [+] Of Chachapoyas in Peru. (Disney/National Geographic for Rocío Lira) National Geographic for Disney/R

“Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin” is an adventurous and educational dive into the past, leveraging cutting-edge technology to uncover the secrets of ancient civilizations. Premiering on National Geographic on November 23, this six-part series takes viewers on a global journey with National Geographic explorer and engineer Albert Lynn. From the jungles of Mexico to the cliffs of Scotland and the underwater realms of Israel, each episode is a unique exploration into the unknown.

Exploring the past with modern technology

At the heart of the series is the use of groundbreaking technologies such as LiDAR, radar, high-tech imaging and drones. LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), a technology that has evolved significantly since its invention in the 1960s, is a key tool in Lynn’s arsenal. It allows scientists and explorers to investigate both natural and man-made environments with remarkable precision. By emitting light to measure variable distances, LiDAR systems produce detailed images that reveal hidden structures and landscapes.

Lin’s approach combines LiDAR with other advanced technologies. The use of drones enables the team to scan large areas of land, penetrate dense forests or uncover hidden features beneath the surface. Ground-penetrating radar, handheld LiDAR sensors, thermal and optical imaging devices further enhance their ability to map and visualize ancient sites.

discovery process

The data collected through these technologies is thoroughly analyzed. Using powerful computers, Lin and his team work tirelessly, often into the night, to process and model the data. This process involves combining scans with historical data to create exact replicas of the areas under study. Sophisticated algorithms then help identify man-made structures and revive ancient cities lost over time.

One of the most important aspects of the series is the balance between technology and respect for indigenous cultures and traditional beliefs. Lin emphasizes a non-invasive approach to exploration, using technology to uncover forgotten stories without destruction. This method respects both ancient knowledge and the integrity of the sites being explored.

Insights from the series

This series is about more than just exploring physical sites; It is a journey of human experience. Each episode reveals something fundamental about our shared history and resilience. For example, the story of the Picts in Scotland, once considered an inexplicable enigma, gains clarity through the use of LiDAR technology. The Picts’ strategy of uniting against a formidable enemy, the Romans, is a powerful testament to human resilience and ingenuity.

I talked to Lynn about the new season. He sees this series as an important moment in the era of discovery and personally a true privilege. Lynn shared, “Sometimes I pinch myself, but I don’t believe this is the reality I’m living – to be able to make discoveries over and over again. To make a discovery once in your life – to discover something that was hidden in the forest or buried in the roots of a tree – is in itself… for many of them the joy of being there again and again. Regaining respect for important places and important things and people that may be lost over time. It’s more than a show, it’s a living journey. It’s a discovery.”

Ancient secrets revealed

“Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lynn” is more than just a documentary series; It is a celebration of human curiosity, resilience and the endless pursuit of knowledge. It is a testament to the power of technology in uncovering the secrets of our past and a reminder that our world is still full of mysteries waiting to be discovered. The series will premiere on November 23 on Nat Geo. You can also stream episodes on Disney+ and Hulu.