Albemarle warns of losing lithium market share to China due to falling prices

Albemarle, the world’s biggest lithium company, has warned it could lose market share to Chinese producers after a $4.2 billion deal to buy an Australian rival and expansion plans have been put on hold due to falling prices.

The US company last week unveiled a review of its capital expenditure plans – which included cuts and realignments – in response to investor concerns over huge spending amid the market downturn.

Last month Gina Rinehart, Australia’s richest woman, thwarted Albemarle’s bid to take over Liontown Resources, a key acquisition to increase the company’s pool of resources after building a strategic stake.

Albemarle Chief Executive Kent Masters acknowledged the group would be likely to lose market share to Chinese rivals as falling prices of the metal vital for batteries in electric cars have prompted it to adopt a more conservative approach.

“We’re being a little more cautious and investing behind the market, so there’s a risk that we’ll lose that share,” he said. “This will potentially be helpful to Chinese suppliers.”

According to FastMarket, Albemarle is on track to have 13 percent of the global market this year, while Chinese companies have 63 percent, making it the largest lithium group by market capitalization.

Albemarle’s scaling back of development plans highlights a strategic dilemma facing Western metals groups as they struggle to invest while commodity prices fall. In contrast, Chinese companies are pursuing growth plans despite a weak market.

Metals analysts say the inability of Western companies to invest during a downturn in cash flow is creating a problem for the US and Europe in the race against Beijing for critical minerals in the EV supply chain.

Despite bumper profits over the past two years, lithium producers have huge expenses to spend to meet forecasts for a huge surge in demand. Albemarle estimates the market will quadruple by 2030.

Lithium prices have fallen more than 70 percent this year to more than $22,000 a tonne due to weak EV demand in China and the battery supply chain using stockpiled material instead of buying fresh, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.

As a result of weak prices, Albemarle’s net income fell 65 percent to $320 million in the third quarter and its annual sales growth forecast was cut to 30-35 percent from 40-55 percent three months earlier.

Albemarle officials said they are puzzled as to why lithium prices have fallen so low, even though they believe EV demand remains strong.

Despite warnings from LG Energy Solution, Tesla and General Motors that higher interest rates will hurt EV expansion plans, Albemarle believes global sales are still on track to reach about 15 million units in 2023, which That’s an increase of more than 40 percent year-on-year. Year.

“What we thought and believed was that they would not have gone below $25 per kilogram. they have. “I think all this says is that we’re headed for more volatility,” said Eric Norris, president of Albemarle’s lithium business unit.

“When you have prices so low, inventory so low and the market is still rising, you’re going to see a very hard bounce at some point,” he said.

Rinehart also stepped up preparations for another Australian deal for battery metals after building a strategic stake in Azure Minerals, which Chile’s lithium powerhouse SQM had agreed to buy.

Despite the risk of interference in deals, Masters insisted that Albemarle still had a willingness to consider acquisitions of Australian producers and said they had yet to seriously consider a partnership with Rinehart.

Source: www.ft.com