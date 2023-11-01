Albemarle cuts annual forecast for falling lithium prices

(Reuters) – Albemarle, the world’s biggest producer of lithium for electric vehicle batteries, cut its annual forecast on Wednesday and reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit amid a slide in prices for the ultralight metal.

Shares fell 1.9% to $120.67 in after-hours trading.

Concerns are growing that global EV demand is softening and not keeping pace with aggressive growth targets set by automakers and regulators.

This is reflected in lithium prices, which have fallen more than 60% this year. Albemarle, which supplies Tesla and other automakers, sells most of its lithium on long-term contracts linked to market pricing.

The company now expects the amount of lithium sold this year to increase at least 30% from last year’s level, but prices to rise only 15%, well below Wall Street’s expectations for strong growth.

Albemarle reported third-quarter net income of $302.5 million, or $2.57 per share, compared with $897.2 million, or $7.61 per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding one-time items, Albemarle earned $2.74 per share. Analysts had expected earnings of $3.99 per share, according to IBES data from LSEG.

For the year, the company cut its net sales forecast to between $9.5 billion and $9.8 billion. Albemarle had previously expected $10.4 billion to $11.5 billion.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company plans to hold a conference call with investors on Thursday to discuss the results.

Albemarle this month abandoned its $4.2 billion bid for Australian lithium developer Liontown Resources, citing “increasing complexities.” Iron ore miner Hancock Prospecting, controlled by Gina Rinehart, Australia’s richest person, controls more than 19% of Liontown’s shares.

Rival Livent reported a decline in quarterly profit on Tuesday, citing delays in expansion at a major Argentine project.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheider, editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)

Source: finance.yahoo.com