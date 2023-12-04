Albemarle and other EV vendor stocks are going through a tough year. what lies ahead?
Our theme of EV supplier stocks — which includes companies like Albemarle stock and TE Connectivity stock that supply components and raw materials used in manufacturing electric vehicles — has underperformed this year, year-to-date. There has been a decline of about 7%. That compares to the S&P 500, which has risen more than 18% over the same time frame. Certainly, EV sales have continued to grow this year. Sales of battery-electric vehicles in the U.S. have increased nearly 49% to 873,082 units in the first nine months, according to data from Cox Automotive. However, it appears that demand is not meeting the high expectations of automakers and their suppliers who have invested significantly in the sector. While higher interest rates are making monthly payments on vehicles more expensive for customers, players like Tesla
TSLA
ALB stock has seen a 15% decline from the $150 level in early January 2021 to now around $125, compared to a nearly 20% rise for the S&P 500 over this nearly 3-year period. However, the decline in ALB stock has not been consistent. Returns for the stock were 58% in 2021, -7% in 2022, and -43% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 19% in 2023 – indicating that ALB underperforms S&P In 2023. In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To content sector giants including LIN, RIO and SHW, and even to megacap stars GOOG, TSLA and MSFT. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk than the benchmark index; Clearly less of a roller-coaster ride in HQ portfolio performance metrics. Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could ALB face a similar situation as in 2023 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will it see an improvement?
Although there are near-term headwinds, the long-term outlook for the topic remains intact. The total light vehicle market before COVID-19 was around 90 million units. It is very likely that the passenger vehicle market will transition almost entirely to EVs in the coming decades, providing meaningful room for expansion for EV suppliers. Unlike the EV market, which has lower barriers to entry as competition increases, top EV component suppliers should benefit even if automakers ultimately win the battle for market share in the EV sector. Within our topic, TE Connectivity
telephone
