Albemarle and other EV vendor stocks are going through a tough year. what lies ahead?

Salar de Atacama, Chile – August 24: Albemarle Corporation spokesman Marcelo Valdebenito , [+] Lithium carbonate bottles processed at a lithium mine in Salar de Atacama, Chile on August 24, 2022. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) getty images

Our theme of EV supplier stocks — which includes companies like Albemarle stock and TE Connectivity stock that supply components and raw materials used in manufacturing electric vehicles — has underperformed this year, year-to-date. There has been a decline of about 7%. That compares to the S&P 500, which has risen more than 18% over the same time frame. Certainly, EV sales have continued to grow this year. Sales of battery-electric vehicles in the U.S. have increased nearly 49% to 873,082 units in the first nine months, according to data from Cox Automotive. However, it appears that demand is not meeting the high expectations of automakers and their suppliers who have invested significantly in the sector. While higher interest rates are making monthly payments on vehicles more expensive for customers, players like Tesla

TSLA

Expansion continues at a solid rate, but mainstream automakers are seeing lower-than-expected demand. For example, GM said it would delay production of its Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra electric pickup trucks by a year at a plant in Michigan, while Ford indicated it would reduce production by three shifts at the factory that builds its electrified F. Will temporarily cut down on one of the. -150 Lightning Pickup Truck. The market for key battery inputs is also telling, with lithium carbonate prices in China, one of the world’s largest battery manufacturing hubs, plunging nearly 75% year-on-year. Furthermore, price cuts by Tesla in the EV sector over the past two quarters have triggered a price war, especially in the large Chinese EV market. This may impact supplier stocks to some extent, as lower selling prices may mean more stringent component cost management on the part of OEMs.

ALB stock has seen a 15% decline from the $150 level in early January 2021 to now around $125, compared to a nearly 20% rise for the S&P 500 over this nearly 3-year period. However, the decline in ALB stock has not been consistent. Returns for the stock were 58% in 2021, -7% in 2022, and -43% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 19% in 2023 – indicating that ALB underperforms S&P In 2023. In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To content sector giants including LIN, RIO and SHW, and even to megacap stars GOOG, TSLA and MSFT. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk than the benchmark index; Clearly less of a roller-coaster ride in HQ portfolio performance metrics. Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could ALB face a similar situation as in 2023 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will it see an improvement?

Although there are near-term headwinds, the long-term outlook for the topic remains intact. The total light vehicle market before COVID-19 was around 90 million units. It is very likely that the passenger vehicle market will transition almost entirely to EVs in the coming decades, providing meaningful room for expansion for EV suppliers. Unlike the EV market, which has lower barriers to entry as competition increases, top EV component suppliers should benefit even if automakers ultimately win the battle for market share in the EV sector. Within our topic, TE Connectivity

telephone

The company, which sells a range of connectivity and sensor solutions, has been the strongest performer, growing nearly 14% year-on-year. On the other hand, specialty chemicals maker Albemarle, one of the leading lithium producers, has been the weakest performer, with its stock down 43% year to date.

