Albania to host migrants arriving in Italy pending processing of asylum applications

The initiative was announced after Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met with her Albanian counterpart Edi Rama in Rome.

Albania agreed on Monday to grant temporary shelter to some of the thousands of migrants who reach Italian shores while their asylum bids are processed, giving its neighbor across the Adriatic Sea a better chance of managing some of the arrivals. There will be some relief.

Italy-Albania Treaty

Under the deal, Italy will pay for the construction of two centers in Albania, which can house 3,000 people at a time. Children and pregnant women will be excluded from the scheme. If Italy rejects the asylum bid, Albania will deport them. Meloni told reporters that Albania would also provide external security for both centres, which would be under Italian jurisdiction.

Meloni said that if asylum applications were processed faster, 36,000 people annually could be sent to Albanian territory for processing. That could relieve chronic overcrowding at initial asylum processing centers in Italy, where, in past years, hundreds of thousands of migrants have stepped in after making risky sea journeys across the Mediterranean from Libya, Tunisia, Turkey and other countries.

Italy has sought, mainly in vain, greater solidarity from fellow EU countries to help handle the large number of arrivals. On Monday it turned to Albania, which is hoping to join the bloc.

Meloni expressed gratitude to Ram for offering assistance. “Albania is not only a friend of Italy, but also a friend of the European Union,” he told reporters alongside the prime minister. Albania “behaves as if it is one of the EU members”, the chief said.

Italy is a major supporter of Albania’s bid to join the European Union.

Albanian-Italian immigration history

The Albanian leader in turn expressed gratitude on behalf of those Albanians who took refuge in Italy and “escaped hell and imagined a better life.” This was a reference to the influx of Albanians into Italy in the early 1990s.

In 1991, about 20,000 Albanians boarded a dangerously overcrowded ferry to the south-eastern Italian region of Puglia. It was less than a year after political pluralism was announced in a country that had been closed to much of the world, for decades, under communism, and just months after its first democratic elections. Poverty was widespread, including lack of bread, and Albanians viewed Italy as their “western window”. Many Albanians settled in Italy, finding work and raising families.

So far this year, 145,000 people have reached Italy by sea aboard smugglers’ boats, compared to 88,000 in the same period last year.

Many migrants are ineligible for asylum because they want to leave poverty, not persecution or war. But while they wait for the final decision, many turn to Northern Europe where they hope to find families or jobs.

Under the agreement reached on Monday, Italian authorities will handle disembarkation and identification procedures in the Albanian port of Shengjin, about 75 kilometers northwest of the Albanian capital Tirana.

Maloney said the new centers should be up and running by next spring.

Rama said Italy’s geography, with the country stretching southward across much of the Mediterranean Sea, “is its curse.” When you enter Italy, you enter the European Union.”

Under EU rules, the country where asylum seekers first move must process their applications, even if migrants want to go elsewhere.

