Alaska Energy Metals closes acquisition of Angliers-Belleterre project in Quebec

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation

figure 1

Claim map on Hawaii magnetic base map shows potential extension of midrim nickel-copper deposit host stratigraphy on Angliers project claims, and elevated nickel in rock samples in the northern magnetic belt.

Main characteristics:

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation has closed its previously announced acquisition to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding securities of 1413336 BC Ltd., owner of the Angliers-Belleterre nickel-copper project in western Quebec.

The TSX Venture Exchange has granted conditional approval allowing the Company to complete this acquisition.

The target company’s assets include approximately $2.8 million in cash.

The Angliers-Belleterre property is underlain by komatiitic ultramafic flow rocks and differentiated gabbro rocks in a regional setting, which is considered to be a mantle plume. Its setting is similar to the Kambalda nickel district of Australia.

Significant nickel prospects on adjacent claims, for example, the Midrim nickel prospect, show trend on the Angliers-Belleterre project, and there is a six kilometer long belt of nickel-rich rocks documented by the Government of Quebec on the project.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (TSX-V: AEMC, OTCQB: AKEMF) (“AEMC” Or “company“) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced acquisition to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding securities of 1413336 BC Limited. (“)141 BC, The acquisition of 141 BC was made through a share exchange agreement dated November 7, 2023 between the Company, 141 BC and the security holders of 141 BC.Agreet”). 141 BC is at arm’s length to the company, and its assets include the Angliers-Belleterre nickel-copper project (“English Project”) in western Quebec and approximately $2.8 million in cash.

In consideration of the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding securities of 141 BC, AEMC has issued a total of 31,827,720 AEMC Shares (“share thoughts”) and 4,105,958 AEMC warrants to security holders of 141 BC on a one-to-one (1:1) basis for their existing shares and warrants of 141 BC. The shares in question have an estimated price of $0.315 per share.

The 24,000,001 consideration shares are subject to a three-year escrow hold period, with 10% of the escrow securities being released at the time of the final TSX-V bulletin, and 15% of the escrow securities being released every six months thereafter. Released in full.

7,827,719 of the shares in question are subject to a contractual hold period of 60 days.

The warrants will be exercisable at $0.80 for a period of two years from the date of issue.

No finder’s fee is payable for this transaction.

The parties have agreed on an area of ​​mutual interest for a period of five years, encompassing the three-kilometre outer limits of the Angliers project.

Management believes that by owning the Quebec project, AEMC will have greater access to affordable flow-through capital and will be eligible for rebates on exploration expenditures.

Gregory Beischer, President and CEO of Alaska Energy Metals, commented: “This is an area I am very familiar with, having studied it while living in Quebec in the late 1990s during my first career with INCO, which was the largest nickel producer globally at the time. We were attracted by the geologic conditions permissive to ultramafic flow rocks and high-grade massive sulfide deposits. There are some excellent prospects nearby which clearly show that the processes that formed nickel-copper sulphide deposits were active in the area. It will be exciting to adopt a modern exploration approach for this project.

The company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V“) to complete this Acquisition and to close the Acquisition in exchange for the Company’s undertaking that it will not post the National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report conducted on the Angliers Project on SEDAR+ until All remaining TSX-V comments remain unresolved. ,

The property is subject to a 2.5% net smelter return production royalty which can be reduced to 1.5% by paying $1.5 million to royalty holders.

Angliers property

The Angliers property is large, consisting of 454 claims covering an area of ​​24,182.64 hectares. Located in Angliers and Belleterre townships in the Témiscamingue region of western Quebec near the Ontario border. The city of Angliers is located at the northern end of the claim block, and Saint Eugene de Guises is located at the southern end of the claim block. Paved highways and gravel roads make access easy.

Komatiitic ultramafic flow rocks and differentiated gabbro rocks form part of the Archean volcanic stratigraphy of the Baby Group, in a regional setting it is considered a mantle plume (MB 2020-12 Published by Richer-Laflèche, Geologist of the Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests, Moorhead and Gautier). Mantle plume regions are known to localize a variety of base metal deposits ranging from magmatic nickel-copper to polymetallic volcanic massive sulfide deposits. The plume field harnessed mantle-derived magmas with “primitive” trace element geochemical signatures in mafic-ultramafic rocks. The primitive rock chemistry is documented in the MB2020-12 report. Komatiites (ultramafic lava flows) and magnesium-rich gabbroic rocks are important rock types forming the nickel deposits of the Kambalda district (Australia). The same genetic mode may apply to the Angliers Project. Kambalda is a very rich district with many high grade massive sulphide deposits.

Nickel sulphide has been documented in a series of prospects located one to three kilometers east of the Angliers project. Airborne magnetic surveys indicate that the stratigraphy hosting these prospects probably extends to the Angliers property under deep overburden cover, as shown in Figure 1.

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation

Figure 1. Claim map on Hawaii magnetic base map shows potential extension of midrim nickel-copper deposit host stratigraphy on Angliers project claims, and elevated nickel in rock samples in the northern magnetic belt.

There is a belt of highly magnetic rocks in the northern part of the Dawa block. Sampling by the Quebec government revealed that rock samples in a six kilometer long trend contained highly anomalous nickel.

Recently “artificial intelligence” analysis and synthesis of the data was conducted by 141BC. The results of the work highlighted the potential of both the southern and northern mineral trends and served as a focus for future exploration efforts. AEMC will further compile all available public data, then, with the results in hand, will conduct targeted geophysical surveys to develop drill targets.

In addition to magmatic nickel-copper deposits, the Angliers property also has potential for gold and polymetallic volcanic massive sulphide deposits.

Through flow-through financing and exploration rebates

With a project in Quebec, AEMC will be eligible to fund exploration by increasing flow-through financing. The company will also be able to take advantage of certain exploration expense rebates granted by the Government of Quebec to encourage mineral exploration, particularly for critical metals such as nickel.

Gregory Beischer, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, is a Qualified Person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Disclosure Standards for Mineral ProjectsIs responsible for, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release.

For additional information visit: https://alaskaenergymetals.com/

About Alaska Energy Metals

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation is focused on delineating and developing a large polymetallic exploration target containing nickel, copper, cobalt, chrome, iron, platinum, palladium and gold. Located in development-friendly central Alaska near existing transportation and power infrastructure, the project is well-positioned to become an important, domestic source of critical and strategic energy-related metals. The company is now bringing forward the Angliers-Belleterre project in Quebec.

from the board

“Gregory Bysher”

Gregory Bisher, President & CEO

For further information please contact:

Gregory A. Beisher, President and CEO

Toll-Free: 877-217-8978 | Local: 604-638-3164

Sara Mavji, Public Relations

Final edit Media and public relations

E-mail: [email protected]

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation), including without limitation that (a) AEMC will be eligible to fund exploration by raising flow-through financing or It would be relatively less expensive than other financing options, (b) AEMC would be able to obtain exploration expense rebates from the Government of Quebec (c) AEMC would explore the Angliers Project as planned, and (d) all arrears on National Instrument 43 TSX-V Comments-101 Technical Report will be resolved as anticipated. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied. May vary physically. By statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which these statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from the results projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management as of the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes not to update or publicly update the results of any changes in any forward-looking statements incorporated or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions. Does not assume any obligation to declare. Changes in other factors that may affect forward-looking statements. If the Company updates any forward-looking statements, it should not be inferred that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available here

Source