Alaska Airlines will fly Amazon packages after completing Hawaiian shopping

Alaska Airlines operates three Boeing 737-700 converted freighter aircraft (pictured) and will add 10 Airbus A330 cargo jets upon completion of the Hawaiian Airlines acquisition. (Photo: Alaska Airlines)

Alaska Air will take over cargo transportation for e-commerce giant Amazon when it closes a deal announced Sunday to acquire Hawaiian Airlines in a $1.9 billion stock and debt cash transaction. It’s unclear whether the Amazon Transportation Services agreement is ultimately revised, but Alaska’s CEO said it could spur further investment in cargo ships.

“At this time, nothing will change,” Hawaiian Airlines spokesman Alex da Silva said in an email.

Hawaiian Airlines (NASDAQ: HA) launched an Airbus A330-300 converted freighter flight between Amazon’s Air Logistics Superhub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and its West Coast hub in San Bernardino, Calif. in early October. Under a contract signed late last year, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) plans to lease nine more former passenger planes to carry cargo containers and operate them on its behalf in the domestic U.S. market. Undergoing overhaul for conversion to Hawaiian.

The parent company of Alaska Airlines (NYSE: ALK) is likely considering that Amazon has warrants to take a 15% equity stake in Hawaiian Airlines after nine years on the condition of meeting a $1.8 billion spending cap.

Operating cargo ships for the first time in partnership with Amazon is a way for Hawaiian to diversify its business.

Alaska Airlines has long operated a small fleet of cargo aircraft, primarily between Alaska and the continental United States. It currently has four converted freighters – three Boeing 737-700s and one 737-800 which it received last month. Boeing is scheduled to deliver a second 737-800 passenger-to-freighter aircraft early next year. But the A330, a medium-widebody aircraft, is much larger than the 737 and will bring Alaska’s freighter fleet to 15 planes by the early 2025.

“We will closely assess whether further dedicated freight or flying in an asset light model for ourselves or for others may make sense for the combined company,” Alaska Air CEO Ben Minicucci said on a conference call with analysts. “

“We haven’t had much conversation with Amazon,” he added. “We are keen to understand this more. We are the only passenger carrier in the U.S. industry today to replace three out of five aircraft with dedicated cargo flying. I think this is an area of ​​potential long-term opportunity for the company. And we’ll continue to see if that type of flight makes more sense if there’s more of it.

The Amazon partnership also gives Alaska Airlines a Midwest pilot base and more opportunities for pilots to fly widebody aircraft, which offers more attractive pay.

“Alaska has a track record of operating a good freighter network and is also an airline known for strong operating reliability. However, Hawaiian’s executive team was a strong supporter of the Amazon deal. Many of those leaders may not survive the merger, so Alaska officials will need to prove their commitment to Amazon over the long term,” Derek Lossing, founder of Cirrus Global Advisors and former Amazon Logistics executive, told FreightWaves.

Executives said on a call with investors that they expected the deal to generate $20 million in redundant savings from the cargo operations associated with their respective passenger airlines, which carry cargo at the bottom as a subsidiary business, and Potentially unlocking further growth.

bigger is better

The rationale for the merger of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines stems from the fact that they are mid-tier carriers in a competitive US airline market where scale increasingly matters. The deal will cement Alaska’s place as the fifth-largest US airline. Additionally, Hawaiian has routes to Asia that give Alaska Airlines access to its first major international presence, beyond limited flights to Mexico and Central America.

Alaska Airlines already flies to Hawaii but will offer expanded service there and count on Honolulu as a key hub to tap into the lucrative leisure market there. Hawaiian customers benefit from more direct and one-stop service to more destinations on the US mainland.

The companies said they would retain their existing brands with a combined fleet of 365 aircraft. The Alaskan and Hawaiian networks are highly complementary, with only 3% overlap. Alaska operates an all-Boeing narrowbody fleet while Hawaiian has a mixed fleet consisting of 24 A330s and 18 Airbus A321neos.

Alaska appears to have got good value for its money, with the deal valued at less than Hawaiian’s annual revenue and a price-to-earnings ratio of four.

Through the first three quarters of 2023, Alaska Airlines generated $10.4 billion in revenue, compared with $2.8 billion for Hawaiian.

The transaction is expected to close in 12 to 18 months, pending approval by Hawaiian shareholders and antitrust regulators.

