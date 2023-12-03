Alaska Airlines has reached an agreement to buy Hawaiian Airlines, the company announced Sunday.

Alaska Air Group, Inc., the parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will pay $18 per share for the company – a transaction value of approximately $1.9 billion.

According to a statement from the airlines, the boards of both companies have agreed to the deal, which is expected to be completed in 12-18 months. The deal is still required to be approved by US regulators as well as Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Shareholders’ approval is required.

Regulatory approval is not a guarantee. Earlier this year, a federal judge ruled that JetBlue and American Airlines needed to end their partnership, saying the alliance weakened competition and harmed consumers. The Justice Department is also trying to block JetBlue’s proposed acquisition of Spirit Airlines.

Alaska Air Group struck a deal in 2016 to buy Virgin America. Alaska Airlines later dropped the Virgin America name and logo.

Under the terms of the new deal between Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, the combined organization will be based in Seattle under the leadership of Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci.

“This combination is an exciting next step in our collective journey to deliver a better travel experience for our guests and expand options for West Coast and Hawaii travelers,” Minicucci said in a statement.

The airline said the move will protect both brands and open up more travel destinations for passengers. The combined company will provide service to 138 destinations, including non-stop service to 29 top international destinations in the Americas, Asia, Australia and the South Pacific, the statement said.

Earlier this year, travel website The Points Guy ranked Alaska Airlines as the third best airline in the US, behind Delta Airlines and United Airlines. Hawaiian Airlines took sixth place.

