Update: 11:02 am

The companies’ top executives say Alaska Airlines’ acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines will not lead to any union jobs and that the “majority” of 1,400 non-union employees will be retained to run the expanded service.

The new company will maintain and polish the Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines brands, Hawaiian Airlines Chairman and CEO Peter Ingram and Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser in an interview this morning shortly after the $1.9 billion deal was announced .

Until the shareholder review and regulatory processes are completed, Hawaiian and Alaska “will remain competitive,” Ingram said.

“Nothing changes in terms of how we conduct our business in the Hawaiian region,” Ingram said. “We have no plans to curtail activities during that period.”

Alaska Airlines will not cut Hawaiian Airlines’ union workforce, Minicucci said.

“There are no union jobs being lost with this combination…. Honolulu has become our second largest hub in the Alaska system, behind Seattle. We will need a number of non-union jobs,” said Minicucci, who added that exact staffing numbers will not be available until the deal is finalized in 12-18 months. “We’re going to need a significant portion of the people who are already working here going forward.”

Ingram said the commitment to maintaining approximately 5,800 union jobs and trying to find space for 1,400 non-union employees was “very important” to Hawaiian Airlines’ leadership team when negotiating the deal.

“We are very concerned about the potential impacts on employment and one of the things that gives us comfort going forward is that it sets a platform for long-term growth,” Ingram said. Still built.”

Minicucci said the combined company he will run as CEO will “keep the brands separate.”

“This is a big, unique decision. It means a lot. Hawaiians have been in business for 94 years, they are admired and respected here … they’ve built a strong legacy … they have massive loyalty here,” he said. “We have a beloved brand and strong loyalty in the Pacific Northwest, so when we thought about pursuing the combination… it couldn’t be one brand… to ensure a successful integration with employees, customers and communities For this it should be a dual brand strategy. We really need the majority of Hawaiians already employed today.

Existing miles for frequent flyers from the Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan and Hawaiian Airlines HawaiianMiles loyalty programs will be honored before and after the airlines combine, according to Hawaiian spokesperson Alex da Silva in an email to the Star-Advertiser. “Following the closure, the loyalty programs of both airlines will be integrated into a common loyalty program,” da Silva said in an email.

Ingram said he believes employees will enjoy keeping the Hawaiian brand alive.

Ingram said, “This is huge news for the 7,300 people who work for Hawaiian Airlines and today is going to be a difficult day… After the news came out, people became very emotional and people are worried about this thing. What will happen in the future.” “I think the fact that … the Hawaiian Airlines brand will certainly continue … really shows the respect the Alaska team has for what our group has built over the last 94 years.”

earlier coverage

Alaska Airlines will acquire Hawaiian Airlines in a deal worth $1.9 billion, the companies announced today.

Alaska Air Group, Inc., the parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Will pay $18 per share. Hawaiian’s stock closed Friday at $4.86 per share. The deal includes a $900 million Hawaii loan, which airline officials say brings the total value of the deal to $1.9 billion.

The companies said in a news release this morning that the transaction has been approved by both boards. The acquisition requires regulatory approval, approval by Hawaiian Holdings shareholders, which is expected to be sought in the first quarter of 2024, and other closing conditions. The companies said it is expected to close in 12-18 months.

The combined organization will be based in Seattle under the leadership of Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci.

“This combination is an exciting next step in our collective journey to deliver a better travel experience for our guests and expand options for West Coast and Hawaii travelers,” Minicucci said in the news release. “We have deep respect for Hawaiian Airlines, for their role as a top employer in Hawaii, and for how their brands and people carry the warm culture of aloha around the world.”

“Since 1929, Hawaiian Airlines has been an integral part of life in Hawaii, and together with Alaska Airlines we are able to provide even more service for our guests, employees and the communities we serve,” said Peter Ingram, President and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines. Whom we serve.” ,

“In Alaska Airlines, we are joining an airline that has been serving the air for a long time, and has a complementary network and a shared culture of service. With the additional scale and resources this transaction with Alaska Airlines provides, we will be able to accelerate investments in our guest experience and technology while maintaining the Hawaiian Airlines brand.

The airline said the merger “will expand service and convenience by tripling the number of destinations throughout North America that can be reached nonstop or with one stop from the islands, while maintaining strong neighbor island service and air cargo capacity.” will increase.”

“Honolulu will become a major Alaska Airlines hub, enabling greater international connectivity for West Coast travelers throughout the Asia-Pacific region with one-stop service through Hawaii,” airline officials said in the news release.

Alaska Airlines officials said the airline and its regional partners offer service to more than 120 destinations in the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico, with new service to the Bahamas and Guatemala starting in December.

Hawaiian Airlines is in its 95th year and is the state’s largest carrier, with approximately 150 daily inter-island flights, and nonstop flights between Hawaii and 15 U.S. gateway cities and to American Samoa, Australia, Cook Islands, Japan, New Zealand There is service. South Korea and Tahiti.

The airlines said in the announcement that the merger would:

>> Expand the fifth-largest U.S. airline to a fleet of 365 narrow- and wide-body airplanes;

>> Make Honolulu a major hub for United Airlines with expanded service to the continental US for Hawaii residents and new connections to Asia and the Pacific for travelers throughout the US;

>> Maintain commitment to Hawaii, including “robust” Neighbor Island service;

>>Retaining and expanding the union-represented workforce in Hawaii.

Staff writer Peter Boylan contributed to this report.

Source: www.staradvertiser.com