Alaska Airlines to buy Hawaiian Airlines for $1.9 billion

In a surprising twist, Alaska wants to buy Hawaiian.

Alaska Air Group will buy struggling Hawaiian Airlines in the latest round of US airline consolidation.

The Seattle-based group will buy Hawaiian for $18 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at $1.9 billion, including Hawaiian’s debt. Alaska Air Group, which owns Alaska Airlines and regional Horizon Air, will continue to operate Hawaiian as an independent brand and airline within the group. It will be based in Seattle and led by CEO Ben Minicucci.

“This combination is an exciting next step in our collective journey to deliver a better travel experience for our guests and expand options for West Coast and Hawaii travelers,” Minicucci said in a statement Sunday.

Hawaiian CEO Peter Ingram said: “With the additional scale and resources this transaction with Alaska Airlines provides, we will be able to accelerate investments in our guest experience and technology while maintaining the Hawaiian Airlines brand.”

Alaska said it plans to expand Hawaii’s Honolulu hub to enable “greater international connectivity for West Coast travelers throughout the Asia-Pacific region.”

United Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines route map in December 2023. (Alaska Airlines)

Alaska is the sixth-largest U.S. airline by seats, and Hawaiian is the 10th-largest in 2023, according to Cirium Diio schedule data. Together they will be the fifth-largest carrier, behind American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Delta Airlines and United Airlines. And, if JetBlue Airways and Spirit win court approval of their proposed merger, they would be the fifth-largest, and Alaska-Hawaii would be sixth.

It remains to be seen whether the Alaska-Hawaii deal gets approval from the US Justice Department. The regulator has taken a tough stance against consolidation in the airline industry. It successfully sued to break up the American and JetBlue alliance in the Northeast, and sued to stop JetBlue’s proposed acquisition of Spirit.

Hawaiian has struggled to return to profitability since the pandemic. The airline has faced a number of challenges, including the slow recovery of the Japanese visitor market, important to Hawaii, and, most recently, problems with the Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan engines that power its Airbus A321neos. The latter has forced Hawaiian to ground four planes at a time – about a quarter of its A321neo fleet – for inspections.

The expanded Alaska Air Group will operate 365 aircraft – including Airbus A330s and A321neos, and Boeing 717s and 737s – and has firm orders for another 119 aircraft, including 737s and Boeing 787s. It will serve 138 destinations and be part of the global Oneworld alliance.

Alaska plans to seek approval from Hawaiian shareholders in the first quarter. The deal, which requires Justice Department approval, will take 12-18 months to close — or until June 2025.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

