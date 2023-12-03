Alaska Airlines plans to buy Hawaiian Airlines

Alaska Airlines announced plans on Sunday to acquire Hawaiian Airlines in a deal worth $1.9 billion.

Alaska Airlines said in a news release that the combined airline will retain the Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines brands, but with the same operating platform. The company will provide service to 138 destinations, including nonstop flights to airports in the Americas, Asia, Australia and the South Pacific.

For Hawaii residents, the company will offer three times the number of existing destinations from the state to destinations throughout North America, either non-stop or with a connection.

The news release quoted Hawaiian Airlines President and Chief Executive Peter Ingram as saying, “In Alaska Airlines, we are joining an airline that has been serving Hawaii for a long time, and has a complementary network and service. “has a shared culture.”

The deal is likely to face intense scrutiny from federal regulators. The Justice Department has aggressively enforced antitrust laws under President Biden, filing lawsuits to block mergers, acquisitions and other deals that could reduce competition in various industries, including aviation.

Last year, the department successfully filed a lawsuit in New York and Boston to block the partnership between American Airlines and JetBlue Airways. It is also currently suing to stop JetBlue from purchasing Spirit Airlines. Federal hearings on that lawsuit are expected to end this week, with closing arguments scheduled for Tuesday.

The Spirit acquisition is expected to deliver the rapid growth that JetBlue has lacked in recent years. In 2016, JetBlue lost a bidding war with Alaska to Virgin America.

The airline industry in the United States is dominated by four carriers – Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines – all of which gained their size with the help of mergers. United, the fourth-largest carrier, controls about 16 percent of the market, according to federal data. Alaska is the fifth-largest carrier with 6.4 percent, followed by JetBlue with 5.5 percent.

If the Spirit sale is allowed to proceed, JetBlue would gain control of more than 10 percent of the market. If Alaska is allowed to purchase Hawaiian, the combined company will control just over 8 percent of the market.

Unions representing thousands of workers in both Alaska and Hawaiian, including flight attendants, office workers, airport employees and other employees, said they will work closely with the airlines to ensure that workers benefit from the merger.

“Our first priority is to determine whether this merger will improve conditions for flight attendants as demonstrated by the benefits the companies have described for shareholders and consumers,” said the Association of Flight Attendants, which represents 9,000 Alaska and Hawaiian workers. It also represents thousands of other workers. Several other carriers said in a statement. “Our support for the merger will depend on this.”

There is relatively little overlap in service provided by airlines. Alaska and Hawaiian only compete on about 3 percent of the routes they collectively offer. Those routes, which connect Hawaii’s airports with airports in major West Coast cities, collectively represented about 6.7 percent of the seats airlines flew last year, according to aviation data provider Cirium.

