Alaska Airlines pilot who fainted in the air was afraid to report depression, his wife claims

Published on October 29, 2023, 7:48 pm ET

The Alaska Airlines pilot who twice tried to down a packed passenger flight during the magic mushroom-fueled meltdown refused to provide information about his mental health because he feared being threatened, a report says. It was said that he would be removed from the flight.

Joseph Emerson, 44, was depressed before the bizarre Oct. 22 incident on a flight to San Francisco, but he told his wife he couldn’t afford to come clean to the airline, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting.

“I said, ‘Maybe you should talk to someone,’” Emerson’s wife Sarah Stretch told the outlet.

“And then he said to me, ‘Sarah, I can’t stay out of work,’” she remembered her husband telling her. “‘We have to pay the mortgage. If I do that, I’m going to have to go through all these hurdles… and we can’t afford to do that.’”

The experienced pilot had to be stopped from running to try to shut down the engine and open the emergency exit mid-flight on a flight between Everett, Washington, and San Francisco, officials said.

He later told police that he had consumed psychedelic mushrooms before the flight.

Emerson was sitting as a passenger in the cockpit of an Alaska Airlines flight on Horizons Air – a courtesy extended to off-duty pilots when they travel on their own airlines.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which licenses and regulates pilot conduct in the US, allows them to self-report any mental health or physical problems – but when they do they are pulled out of the cockpit.

Pilots are required to undergo extensive testing before they are allowed to fly again, which experts say prevents them from speaking openly about any issues.

“It’s not an easy process for them to get back in the cockpit,” Dr. Brent Blue, a senior aviation medical examiner who worked with the pilots, told Oregon Public Broadcasting.

“To do that they have to undergo these evaluations by a psychiatrist and a neuropsychologist,” he said. “This is a pilot basically taking responsibility and saying, ‘I’m not willing to fly because of my grief or anything.’

Pilots can apply for short-term and long-term disability after six months – but pay during leave is typically about 50% of their salary, although the rate varies by airline.

Stretch said her husband had been struggling emotionally since the death of a close friend more than five years ago — who served as best man at the couple’s wedding, and a trip with mutual friends. He was returning from India when he experienced strange behavior in the flight. ,

According to a 2016 study by the National Library of Medicine, 12.6% of commercial airline pilots reported some degree of depression, and more than 4% reported suicidal thoughts.

