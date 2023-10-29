Alaska Airlines incident renews calls for FAA to address 'decades-overdue' pilot mental health reform | cnn

cnn-

Richard Wesmoreland says in the beginning, it was great to be an airline pilot.

But repeatedly being away from home for days at a time – shuttling between their home near Houston and the crew of regional carrier SkyWest based in Detroit – began to take a toll on their new marriage and themselves.

“The lifestyle was taking a toll on me mentally,” says Westmoreland, now 37. “I was kind of in a dark place.”

So the flight attendant-turned-pilot decided to end his career on his own terms, fearing that getting help for his depression would lead to the Federal Aviation Administration ending his career for him.

Westmoreland is one of countless professional pilots who are now calling on the FAA — which certifies that civilian pilots in the United States are healthy to fly — to address what she calls “decades overdue” mental health reforms.

The furor reached a crescendo this week when Joseph D. Emerson of California was charged with trying to crash an Alaska Airlines flight. The 44-year-old captain was riding off-duty in the cockpit jump seat between Seattle and San Francisco when, according to court documents, Emerson said “I’m not okay” and pulled both handles of the Embraer 175’s engine fire extinguisher. Which – if not for the quick intervention of the crew – would have turned the 24-tonne jet into an engineless glider.

Emerson later told police that he had not slept for 40 hours, had recently experimented with “magic” mushrooms, and had been depressed for several months, if not years.

Without a medical examination and a certificate from the FAA, pilots are removed from flying. Commercial airline pilots are required to hold a first-class medical certificate, which mandates a visit to an FAA-designated doctor, known as an aviation medical examiner, every 12 months for pilots age 40 and younger. Is. Older pilots have to take an exam every six months. On examination forms submitted to the FAA, pilots are required to self-disclose “mental disorders of any kind”; Depression, anxiety, etc.”

Senior aviation medical examiner Dr. Brent Blue said that a pilot’s disclosure of treatment for depression could lead to denial of a medical certificate, leading to “an incredible quagmire of paperwork”, specialized doctor visits and case-by-case charges from the FAA. -Cases may be re-evaluated. Costs thousands of dollars and takes more than a year.

“The FAA essentially encourages people not to report problems,” said Blue, who has 40 years of experience and advanced FAA credentials to review pilots with alcohol or drug-related histories.

The FAA told CNN in a statement that it has “invested resources to eliminate the stigma,” adding, “The FAA encourages pilots to seek help if they have a mental-health condition because if treated Most do not disqualify a pilot from flying.”

The agency’s top medical official, federal air surgeon Dr. Susan Northrup, declined to comment Through a spokesperson. In an FAA podcast posted online earlier this year, Northrup encouraged pilots with mental health concerns to “get help early” and said his office says “yes” when pilots want clearance to fly. Will do everything in his power to maintain. Security of national airspace.”

The government’s top aviation safety advocate is adding her voice to the growing demand for change.

“You lie down and get on the flight, or you’re denied,” Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, told CNN. He called the FAA’s system of certifying pilots “mysterious.”

Homendy – speaking publicly about the issue for the first time – said the current rules have created a stigma where pilots with easily treatable mental health problems are left without any help. Citing FAA rules, Homendy said some pilots are afraid to even see a doctor.

“What they’ve done is create a situation where people are shamed for not asking for help – or silenced,” Homendy said.

The FAA’s language is blunt. The agency says it will revoke a pilot’s medical certificate “if it learns of significant mental health problems.” Pilots found lying to the FAA could face up to 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The result, according to research from the University of North Dakota, is that more than half of pilots avoid seeking any type of health care due to concerns about losing their medical certification. Neurologist and researcher Dr. William Hoffman credited the FAA with developing the structure that has made commercial aviation in the United States “extraordinarily safe.” He said the question now is how to maintain its safety record while changing attitudes towards mental health.

“Saying I have depression meant a very different thing in 1995 than it does in 2023,” Hoffman said.

Source: www.cnn.com