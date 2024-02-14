Alaska Airlines flight attendants approve strike for the first time in 3 decades

Alaska Airlines flight attendants and supporters picket in front of Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, the same day union members voted to authorize a strike. Alaska Airlines flight attendants have not negotiated a new contract in nearly 10 years. (Lauren Holmes/ADN)

Alaska Airlines flight attendants voted Tuesday to authorize a strike for the first time in more than 30 years.

News of the vote came as more than 60 flight attendants protested for better pay outside Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

Voting does not mean that there will be a strike.

But the decision jeopardizes the stewards’ efforts to negotiate what they call their first new contract in a decade. He says Alaska Airlines has given pilots massive pay raises, but it doesn’t even pay some of its flight attendants a living wage.

Negotiations have lasted for more than a year, and flight attendants have held several protests outside the Anchorage airport and at other airports nationally.

Alaska Air flight attendants picketed outside 30 airports in three countries on Tuesday, said Rebecca Owens, spokeswoman for Local Council 30 in Anchorage of the Association of Flight Attendants. Flight attendants from 24 airlines were involved.

Alaska Airlines said in a statement Tuesday that it was making progress in negotiations.

“We remain optimistic in the negotiation process,” the company said. “With six labor deals recently closed across the company and a tentative agreement reached in January for a new contract for our technicians, we hope to do the same for our flight attendants as soon as possible. AFA and Alaska leadership have met twice in the past three weeks and continue to bargain and mediate. The discussions have been fruitful and in the last two sessions we have reached four tentative agreements.

The statement added, “Although talk of a strike is worrying, especially for our guests and the communities that rely on our service, it will not happen anytime soon.” “Many more steps will need to be taken over several months, if not more, before a strike becomes possible.”

The dispute comes as Alaska Air has faced disruption to its flight schedule after a portion of the fuselage of a Boeing 737 Max 9 airplane flew off mid-flight last month, prompting the grounding of planes. And Boeing has said that it is responsible for it. ,

Owens said Alaska Air was boasting large profits and had offered $1.9 billion to acquire Hawaiian Airlines.

But it hasn’t offered flight attendants a fair raise, he said. Many flight attendants make poverty-level wages, Owens said, forcing some to rely on their partner’s or spouse’s income for financial stability.

[With some flight attendants on welfare, Alaska Airlines faces contract fight]

Union officials have said first-year flight attendants at the airline earn an average base salary of less than $24,000 a year.

“This is not a job that pays enough to support yourself,” Owens said.

Dozens of off-duty flight attendants, along with pilots, were sitting in protest and chanting nearby as she spoke. They marched in strong winds near the Alaska Airlines terminal.

Some signs read, “Alaska Makes $$$$.” “We can’t pay the rent.”

Owens said the airline’s more than 5,900 flight attendants voted 99% in favor of a strike this week. The union had said ballots would be sent to 6,800 flight attendants.

The union has said that before a strike can take place, the National Arbitration Board must declare that negotiations have reached an impasse, giving both sides a 30-day “cooling off” period to strike.

The union follows a strike strategy known as CHAOS, or “Create Chaos Around Our System.” It carries out unannounced attacks on random flights, Owens said.

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA said in a statement Tuesday that Alaska Air flight attendants last went on strike in 1993.

The union said the airline experienced a “huge reduction” in ticket bookings as passengers did not know until the last minute whether their flight would be affected.

“You can’t fly without flight attendants,” Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants International, said in the statement. “If Alaska management doesn’t remember what happens when you disrespect a flight attendant, we’re ready to show them. Now is the time for a fair deal.”

Source: www.adn.com