SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Air Group said Sunday it has agreed to buy Hawaiian Airlines in a deal worth $1.9 billion, including debt.

The combined company will retain the brands of both airlines based in the country’s 49th and 50th states. Alaska will pay $18 in cash for each share of Hawaiian, whose stock closed at $4.86 on Friday. The deal also includes a $900 million Hawaii loan, which the airline said brings the total value of the acquisition to $1.9 billion.

The combined airline will participate in the oneworld alliance, which includes American Airlines, British Airways and Cathay Pacific. It will also combine the two networks to provide greater connectivity to 138 destinations, including tripling the number of destinations that can be reached within one stop in North America for travelers from Hawaii.

The companies said they will also keep Honolulu as a major hub and are “committed to retaining and growing the union-represented workforce” in Hawaii.

The deal still requires approval from the boards of both companies as well as Hawaiian Holdings’ shareholders. It would also need the blessing of US regulators, who have shown resistance to greater consolidation within the airline industry out of fear it could drive up fares.

The Biden administration is already trying to block JetBlue’s proposed $3.8 billion acquisition of Spirit Airlines, which would have taken part of the nation’s largest budget carrier. The Justice Department has already won a lawsuit that ended the partnership between JetBlue and American Airlines.

The average domestic airline fare from Seattle during the spring was $409.93. That’s up from $293.08 two years ago, according to U.S. Department of Transportation data.

The average domestic airline fare from Honolulu during the spring was $367.94. That’s up from $329.93 two years ago, according to U.S. Department of Transportation data.

The Alaska and Hawaii companies expect the deal to close in 12 to 18 months.

The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com