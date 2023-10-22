Alaska Air: Ratings downgraded due to entry into troubled market (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 landing

In April 2023, I marked Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) stock as a Buy based on its 2023 projections. Since then, the stock has lost more than a quarter of its value due to a variety of factors affecting the airline industry, but some of the effects are more specific to Alaska Airlines. In this report, I will discuss the most recent results and I will use a combination of fundamentals and forward projections in our evoX Financial Analytics to set a price target and adjust my rating for the stock if necessary.

For the third quarter, analysts were expecting revenue of $2.87 billion and core earnings of $1.87 per share. The Alaska carrier missed both estimates as it reported revenue of $2.84 billion and core earnings of $1.83. Year-over-year, revenues remained flat on capacity growth of 14%, pointing to lower unit revenues and yields. Revenue was hit by a $20 million decline in revenue, while leisure travel did not grow as expected in September and corporate travel remained flat at 85% of 2019 levels. The result was that capacity was deployed on routes where demand was not as strong as seen in the comparable period last year resulting in load factor pressure. Even without the negative impact of Maui on revenues, which is expected to have a negative impact of approximately $18 million in the coming quarters, revenues would have increased by only 1.1% or 0.9% for passenger revenues, hence lower revenues at higher capacity. Creation is clear.

Total costs declined by 5% and this is actually somewhat refreshing as costs for many airlines have been rising. Excluding special items, the cost will be 2% lower. Reported fuel expenses declined 21%, but also included an unrealistic positive adjustment of $35 million this year compared to a negative adjustment of $131 million last year. Including this, operating expenses will be 5% higher.

Unit revenues declined 12%, while yields declined 10%, while CASM-X declined 5%, demonstrating good adjusted cost control, but disappointing revenues due to capacity deployment in markets that were lower than expected. was not performing as expected and business travel was inadequately meeting demand in the third quarter.

Alaska Airlines guidance updated reflects cost and demand pressures

For the fourth quarter, revenues are expected to grow 1 to 4 percent, but due to higher fuel prices, adjusted profit margins will be 0 to 2 percent lower. For the full year, the company expects capacity to grow 12 to 13 percent, down from the 11 to 13 percent range previously expected. However, revenues are projected to grow 7 to 8 percent compared to the previous estimate of 8 to 10 percent, reflecting changes in various market dynamics this year, including weak close-in bookings. Adjusted margins will be adjusted downwards to 7 to 8 percent from 9 to 12 percent due to higher fuel prices and weak unit revenues. Earnings per share were previously guided in a range of $5.50 to $7.50 and are now expected to be materially lower in the range of $4.25-$4.75.

Alaska Airlines is facing many pressures that are specific to the airline. Its Maui operations represent 4% of its capacity and bookings have recovered somewhat in recent months, yet they are still 45% short of expected revenue pressure of $18 million with several quarters of demand normalizing. Are. Additionally, high fuel prices in the West are creating headwinds. In Q3, fuel costs were $50 million higher due to the disparity between Gulf Coast and West refining margins, providing a near-term headwind for earnings. Alaska Airlines is also negotiating new labor agreements with cabin crew and mechanics, which is likely to increase labor costs even further.

Is Alaska Airlines Stock a Buy?

While there are certainly uncertainties in the airline industries and some unwanted certainties such as higher fuel prices, parsing the balance sheet data and forward projections still appears to have upside for Alaska Airlines. However, this upside is tilted more towards mid-decade while projections for 2024 are expected to include some pressure. As a result, I give the stock a Hold rating, noting that there is some discount to 2024 earnings, but that discount is unlikely to be an attractive risk-reward. That’s why I’m marking the stock as Hold.

Conclusion: Alaska Airlines faces challenging times ahead

Alaska Airlines is one of the companies that looked attractive in the recovery phase for the airline industry. With domestic markets improving and unit revenue strength waning as costs rise, I’m downgrading the stock to Hold as higher refinery margins in the West are putting pressure on already elevated results. , while labor costs are likely to rise further and Alaska Airlines’ capacity is misaligned. Similar booking patterns seen last year are being expected.

