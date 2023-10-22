October 23, 2023
Alaska Air: Ratings downgraded due to entry into troubled market (NYSE:ALK)


Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 landing

davelan

In April 2023, I marked Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) stock as a Buy based on its 2023 projections. Since then, the stock has lost more than a quarter of its value due to a variety of factors affecting the airline industry, but some of the effects are more specific to Alaska Airlines. In this report, I will discuss the most recent results and I will use a combination of fundamentals and forward projections in our evoX Financial Analytics to set a price target and adjust my rating for the stock if necessary.

alaska airlines

alaska airlines

Alaska Airlines Stock Price Valuation (Aerospace Forum)

Source: seekingalpha.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

The $814k raised by Meminator shows it’s the best crypto to buy right now – join in to avoid FOMO!

October 23, 2023
Vistry Group to cut 200 jobs due to declining profits

Vistry Group to cut 200 jobs due to declining profits

October 23, 2023

You may have missed

The $814k raised by Meminator shows it’s the best crypto to buy right now – join in to avoid FOMO!

October 23, 2023
Vistry Group to cut 200 jobs due to declining profits

Vistry Group to cut 200 jobs due to declining profits

October 23, 2023

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism organizes networking event to highlight export and manufacturing opportunities

October 23, 2023

A big problem looms for bond markets

October 23, 2023
Global intelligence leaders warn against China’s technology theft

Global intelligence leaders warn against China’s technology theft

October 23, 2023
Why has the price of Ripple (XRP) increased today?

Why has the price of Ripple (XRP) increased today?

October 23, 2023