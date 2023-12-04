Alaska Air, Hawaiian deal: CEO explains why it's a 'win-win' for investors, customers

America’s two largest regional airlines are joining forces in an industry dominated by size.

Alaska Airlines (ALK) and Hawaiian Airlines (HA) entered into a definitive merger agreement, in which Alaska will purchase Hawaiian in an all-cash deal ($18.00/share) for $1.9 billion, including debt. After the deal, both the airlines will have 365 jets and fly to 138 destinations.

Major airlines like United and Delta have about 950 jets in their fleets, meaning the relatively small merger of Alaska and Hawaiian would allow them to compete better, especially in the larger western US market – with a focus on Hawaii.

“It’s an $8 billion market [Hawaii], We will be the clear market leader in Honolulu and the state of Hawaii, so that makes it very attractive,” Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci said in an interview with Yahoo Finance. “If you look at the deal in terms of valuation, it will be accretive to EPS in the first two years after the deal closes, and the other thing it provides is a lot of opportunities for employees and options for customers. ..It’s just a win-win across the board.

Despite Alaska being the acquirer, both airlines will maintain separate identities to capitalize on Hawaiian Airlines’ strong brand identity and popularity on the islands, both airlines said. This differs from Alaska’s prior merger with Virgin Airlines, in which the Virgin brand disappeared when its fleet was absorbed by Alaska’s operations.

As with any merger in a competitive space such as the airline industry, regulatory approval is typically a hurdle. From a structural standpoint, keeping Alaska and Hawaiian’s operations separate will help with regulatory review, the companies believe, in addition to the fact that the two airlines operate in different regions.

“The networks are very complementary; “There’s really not a lot of overlap between our two networks,” Hawaiian Airlines CEO Peter Ingram said in an interview with Yahoo Finance. “We only have a dozen overlap routes out of about 1,400 total flights for United carriers, so I think when regulators look at this deal on its own merits, they’ll see that it’s pro-consumer, pro-competition And we’re going to add competition to the big four network carriers [that are] “The company will be much bigger than what it will be after the merger.”

Also working in Alaska and Hawaiian’s favor is the fact that the combined airline operation will be much smaller. When looking at industry size metrics such as available seat miles (ASM), Alaska (15.7 billion) and Hawaiian (4.9 billion) totaled $20.6 billion compared to industry giants like United (65.7 billion ASM), American (65.0 billion) is less in. Delta (61.3 billion), South West (38 billion).

Mike Boyd, president of Boyd Group International, said on the Alaska Airlines-Hawaiian Airlines deal, “This is not a merger where consumers will lose a choice.” “So regulators shouldn’t really bother with this.”

