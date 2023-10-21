Alappuzha woman writes story of getting rich with jackfruit-based products

Jyothi Lighitharaj with customers who had come to buy jackfruit-based products from his home in Kalapura, Alappuzha. , Photo Courtesy: Suresh Alleppey

Twelve years ago, Jyoti Ligitharaj and her family faced financial hardship when her husband’s decade-old hammock export business collapsed due to suddenly dwindling orders. Around the same time, he came across an article about a training program on making value-added products from jackfruit at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Kayamkulam. While attending the week-long training, Jyoti got a lifeline at Kathal and thus began her entrepreneurial journey.

Ms Jyoti, who was on the verge of bankruptcy a decade ago, is now earning around ₹2 lakh per month thanks to her thriving enterprise specializing in jackfruit-based products. The woman, who won an award from the state agriculture department for her entrepreneurial skills earlier this year, uses almost all parts of jackfruit, Kerala’s official fruit, to make 60 value-added products, including halwa, pickles, dry fruits, etc. Food items are included. Chutneys, health drinks, cookies, etc. to name a few.

While the products are processed and manufactured in two units at Kalapura and Kayamkulam in Alappuzha, it markets them through various fairs in and outside Kerala. Apart from this, she runs three ‘Jack’s World’ shops at Pandalam in Pathanamthitta, Ambalapuzha in Alappuzha and Nayathode in Kochi and has many long-term loyal customers.

“We had lost everything and it is Jackfruit that helped us recover from the financial disaster. After initial training at KVK, Kayamkulam, I started trying some food items like Chakka (Jackfruit) Halwa and Chakka Varatti. Later, I attended an advanced training program at the KVK, Pathanamthitta, which equipped me to experiment and come up with many value-added products from fruit bulbs, seeds, rags, etc.,” says Ms. Jyoti, 49. Kalapura in Alappuzha. She even uses the peel as an ingredient in ‘dahashmani’ (herbal drink mixture).

Workers making jackfruit-based products at a unit in Kalapura, Alappuzha. , Photo Courtesy: Suresh Alleppey

The agripreneur provides direct employment to 15 people and procures more than 10 tonnes of jackfruit from different parts of the state every year. “Earlier we used to buy fruits from Kodagu also. With the advent of Vietnam Early variety, we get fruits from Kerala throughout the year. Loaded with many nutritional and health benefits, Jackfruit has wide potential and promise. We used to buy fruits by paying ₹4 per kilogram. “Due to the surge in consumption of jackfruit-based products post-COVID-19, the price has increased to ₹20 per kg,” she says.

Ms Jyoti is supported by her husband, VP Lighitharaj.

Source: www.thehindu.com