Alanis Morissette announces huge 2024 tour with Joan Jett and Morgan Wade

Alanis Morissette is embarking on a massive 2024 tour with special guests Morgan Wade and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

The “Ironic” singer, 49, announced the news on her Instagram Story on Thursday (November 9), writing that she is “eager to share this news.”

Beginning on June 9 in Phoenix, Arizona, Morissette will head across North America on her 33-date The Triple Moon Tour. She will stop in several major US cities including Houston, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; Cincinnati, Ohio and Portland, Oregon, before ending in Inglewood, California on August 10.

It is currently unknown whether she will add more dates or not.

Morissette will appear on stage with Jett, 65, and her band, which she formed in 1980 with her producer and songwriting partner Kenny Laguna. Its current members include guitarist Dougie Needles, bassist Hal B. Selzer, and drummer Michael McDermott.

American country singer Wade, 28, will also be joining in.

Fans can sign up for the rocker’s mailing list until Wednesday (November 14) to gain access to pre-sale tickets starting at 10 a.m. local time on Thursday (November 15).

The general sale will open on Friday (November 16) at 10am local time.

The Triple Moon Tour comes nearly three years after Morissette’s 2021 tour, which was in celebration of the 25th anniversary of her hit 1995 album. jagged Little Pill.

During that tour, they performed at several venues in North America and Europe.

morissette’s 2022 album, calm before the stormis their latest record release, which follows their 2020 albums such beautiful forks in the mix And Jagged Little Pill (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition).

One of her biggest hits – “You Oughta Know” – from her original 1995 album has long been rumored to be about her former lover, entire house star Dave Coulier, whom she dated in the nineties.

During a SiriusXM interview last year, Coulier recalled his reaction upon hearing Morissette’s single for the first time.

“I’m driving in Detroit and I have my radio on and I hear the hook of ‘You Oughta Know’ on the radio and I said, ‘Wow, that’s a really cool hook,’” he told the radio. Hosts Jim Norton and Sam Roberts.

He added: “Then I start hearing voices and I’m like, ‘Wow, this girl can sing!’ And I didn’t know it was a record.

“And then, I was listening to the lyrics and saying, ‘Oh, oh. Oh no! Oh, I can’t be that kind of man!” he said.

